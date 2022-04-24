Missions Finish off Series with Second Consecutive Victory

SAN ANTONIO - After losing 10 consecutive games to Frisco and Amarillo, the Missions found themselves back in the win column last night and looked to improve on that on Sunday. Thanks to solid performance from Gabe Mosser and Moises Lugo, plus timely hitting from Jorge Ona Tirso Ornelas, the Missions won their second straight game. They take down the Sod Poodles on Sunday by a final score of 7-4.

Following last night's explosive offensive performance, the Missions had to face off against Brandon Pfaadt for the second time this series. The right-hander brought his good stuff on Sunday. He struck out the side in the first inning and struck out the side in the second inning.

The Missions did have a scoring chance in that second inning as they placed two runners on base Tirso Ornelas began the inning with a base hit. Chris Givin also reached base on a single. Pfaadt left both runners stranded as he struck out the side.

Gabe Mosser was the starting pitcher for the Missions making his second appearance of the series. He faced some trouble throughout the second inning. Ti'Quan Forbes led off the inning with a double and advanced to third base after a fly out. Jorge Barrosa reached base on a fielder's choice. On the play, Amarillo ran a contact play and Forbes was tagged out as he tried to score from third. Barros later stole second off of Missions catcher Michael Cantu. Mosser then walked Jancarlos Cintron to put two runners on with two outs. Mosser left those runners stranded after recording a flyball out.

The Missions offense broke through against Pfaadt in the third inning, scoring two runs on two hits. Cantu, making his season debut, drew a lead-off walk. Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch. He has reached base in all 15 games this season. After a Podorsky strikeout, Brandon Dixon loaded the bases after hitting a single. Tirso Ornelas, who drove in three runs last night, drove in Cantu and Ruiz after hitting a single to left field. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

The shutout attempt for San Antonio came to an end in the bottom of the third inning. After a strikeout from Nick Dalesandro, Mosser allowed a solo home run to Corbin Carroll. His third long ball of the season cut the Missions lead in half.

The fourth and fifth saw both teams be held without a run. The Missions added an insurance run in the sixth inning off the bat of Jorge Ona. With Justin Lewis replacing Pfaadt on the mound, the tall right-hander struck out the first batter he faced. Ona was the next batter and he welcomed Lewis to the game with a solo home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 3-1 Missions lead.

Mosser was replaced by Moises Lugo heading into the fifth inning. The right-hander did his job for the Missions as he allowed just the one run in four innings of work. He struck out three batters while walking one and allowing six hits. Lugo pitched two scoreless innings with one walk and three strikeouts before handing the ball off to Mason Fox.

San Antonio improved their lead significantly in the eighth inning after scoring four runs on five hits. Dixon started the inning by drawing a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He then advanced to third base on a ground out. After Ona struck out for the second out of the inning, Chris Givin recorded his third hit of the game with an RBI single. Korry Howell drove in Givin with an RBI double. Lastly, Connor Hollis connected on his first homer of the season. His two-run blast made it a 7-1 ballgame.

Amarillo did not go down without a fight as they scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth inning, Juan Centeno hit a two-out solo home run to make it a 7-2 Missions lead. Henry Henry pitched the ninth inning for San Antonio. He allowed a lead-off single to Jancarlos Cintron. Drew Stankiewicz reached base on a fielder's choice with Cintron being forced out at second base. Corbin Carroll continued to swing a hot bat as he doubled to put two runners in scoring position. Dominic Fletcher drove in both runners with a base hit to center field. With the score 7-4, Henry recovered to get the last out of the game on a fly out.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 4-11 on the season

Second straight win after 10-game losing streak

Esteury Ruiz has reached base in all 15 games played this season

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 RBI, K

Agustin Ruiz (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

The San Antonio Missions will return home to Nelson Wolff Stadium for a six-game homestand against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, April 26th. Right-hander Reggie Lawson (0-1, 10.13) is the probable starter for San Antonio, Right-hander Connor Lunn (0-2, 6.19) is expected to start for Springfield. First pitch for Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

