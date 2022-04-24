Naturals Beat Rain, Frisco in Sunday Series Finale
April 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Forecasted rain held off long enough for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to edge the Frisco RoughRiders in Sunday's series finale by a score of 4-3. The Riders put the game's winning run at first in the bottom of the ninth before recording the final out of the game.
Cole Ragans (0-1) struck out six batters in his five-inning start for Frisco (10-5), allowing two earned runs on four hits. Following a three-inning start from Alec Marsh, Naturals (7-8) Yefri Del Rosario (1-0) held the Riders scoreless in three innings with four strikeouts.
The RoughRiders opened the scoring action for the first time in the six-game series with a lead-off home run from Jonathan Ornelas, his first of the season. For Ornelas, the long fly came as his tenth hit in his last four games.
Frisco extended their lead in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from Dustin Harris, following a one-out walk to Jordan Procyshen to make it 2-0. Harris's double extended his active hitting streak to eleven games, going 15-for-41 (.366 average) since the conclusion of his second game.
Northwest Arkansas began their fightback with a solo home run in the top of the fourth from Michael Massey, cutting the Riders lead to 2-1.
The Naturals finished the six-game series with 12 home runs.
Two more runs came in the top of the fifth when Tucker Bradley bunted his way aboard and stole both second and third, and John Rave walked. After Tucker scored on a wild pitch, advancing Rave to third, Massey reached on a fielding error from Ezequiel Duran, bringing in Rave to give the Naturals the 3-2 lead.
The Naturals started the sixth inning with a lead-off double from Robbie Glendinning, who came in to score on a run-scoring single from Nate Eaton to stretch the Northwest Arkansas lead, to 4-2.
In their final chance, Justin Foscue doubled off the wall and Josh Stowers singled to put runners at the corner with one out. Kellen Strahm flew out deep enough to center to allow Foscue to score from third to cut the lead to one. After Dio Arias was hit by the first pitch to him, Jordan Procyshen grounded out to end Sunday's game, 4-3.
The Riders head to Midland to begin their second road series of the season on Tuesday, beginning a six-game series with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Frisco returns home the following week for their second season series against Arkansas, beginning on May 3rd.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
