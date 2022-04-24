Naturals Take Series over Roughriders with 4-3 Win Sunday in Frisco
April 24, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals pounded the Frisco RoughRiders for four runs across the middle three innings to edge out a 4-3 win Sunday evening and take the series on the road, four games to two.
After Frisco tagged starter Alec Marsh for runs in the first and second, relievers Yefri Del Rosario and Jonah Dipoto combined for 5.0 scoreless innings of relief, holding the RoughRiders to two hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts.
Michael Massey started the scoring for the Naturals, connecting for a solo home run to begin the fourth inning, his third straight game with a homer.
Tucker Bradley raced home on a wild pitch to tie the score in the fifth, then Massey brought home John Rave as he reached on a two-base error by Frisco shortstop Ezequial Duran, giving the Naturals a 3-2 lead.
In the sixth, Nate Eaton singled home Robbie Glendinning with no outs, in what proved to be an important run of insurance in the one-run game.
Del Rosario was awarded with his first win of the season, stretching his scoreless streak to begin the season to 11.1 innings without allowing a run to cross. After Dipoto contributed two scoreless innings, Andres Sotillet came on for the ninth and while the RoughRiders scored a run and put the tying run in scoring position, Sotillet closed the door and recorded his second save of the year.
With the season's first series win in the books, the Naturals return home next week for a six-game homestand, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town, starting with an 11:05am first pitch Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark for the first of two Education Days.
