Arias Vaults Hooks to Walk-Off Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryan Arias crushed a double to the track in right-center in the ninth inning Saturday night, chasing Luke Berryhill home from first base to send the Hooks to a come-from-behind, 7-6 win over Arkansas before 4,862 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi climbed back from a 5-0 deficit after three-and-a-half innings to notch its first walk-off win of the season.

The Hooks received shutdown relief from Matt Ruppenthal, who retired nine of the 10 men he faced, striking out five. Jonathan Sprinkle picked up the win by working around a two-out single in a scoreless ninth.

CC cut it to a one-run affair by plating three markers in the sixth. Joe Perez capped the outburst with a two-out RBI single into center.

In the eighth, Grae Kessinger coaxed a lead-off walk from David Ellingson, and then later scored on a two-out knock off the bat of Yainer Diaz to level the score at 6.

Cesar Salazar, reaching base for a fourth time, flared a single into right to begin the ninth. Salazar was lifted for the pinch runner Berryhill ahead of Arias' heroics.

The Hooks shoot for a series split in Sunday afternoon with Misael Tamarez on the hill. First pitch at Whataburger Field is 1:05.

