Late Naturals Homers Sink Travs

June 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springdale, AR-A scoreless pitcher's duel into the seventh inning was decided by a pair of late homers as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals took the series opener from the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Monday night. Gabriel Cancel busted the tie with a solo homer leading off the bottom of the seventh inning. The loss combined with Tulsa's win tonight drops the Travs division lead down to 5.5 games with 13 remaining in the first half of the season. Naturals starter Gerson Garabito fired seven shutout innings on just three hits with no walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. Ricardo Sanchez delivered a quality start for Arkansas working into the seventh inning and notching a season-high eight strikeouts but took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Cancel homered on a 2-2 pitch putting the Naturals on top.

* Emmanuel Rivera blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to extend the Naturals lead to four.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Nick Zammarelli: 1-3, run, HBP, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Ricardo Sanchez: L, 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K, HR

News and Notes

* Logan Taylor doubled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11, matching the longest of the season by a Trav.

* Jake Fraley pushed his hitting streak to 10 with a first inning single.

Up Next

Game two of the series is set for 7:05 on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

