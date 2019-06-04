Naturals Claim Series with Big Win

SPRINGDALE, Ark - Northwest Arkansas put it all together on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark. As a result, the Naturals (25-32) claim the series over the Arkansas Travelers (35-21) with an 8-1 win. Now they'll go for the sweep in Wednesday night's finale.

After Donnie Walton doubled and scored on back-to-back wild pitches to start the game, Northwest Arkansas settled in and played one of their best all-around games of the year. The offense only needed two hitters to retake the lead as Nick Heath walked and stole second before Khalil Lee launched a 2-0 pitch from off Scott Boches (L, 0-1) for a home run. The homer was Lee's third of the season and ended up being the early game-winner as it gave his team a lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Staked to the early lead, Naturals' starter Ofreidy Gomez (W, 3-3) did the rest as he would follow in the footsteps of fellow right-hander Gerson Garabito and toss 7.0 strong innings while scattering five hits and striking out six. The 7.0 frames tied a season-high for Gomez - matching his efforts on April 17th and April 28th - and was the third straight quality start by a starter. The 23 year-old limited the damage with the help of the double-play as he coaxed the Travs' hitters into three during the game.

The game remained 2-1 into the sixth before the Naturals scored six runs over the next three innings to put the game away. In the sixth, Anderson Miller drove in a run with a single while Taylor Featherston delivered a two-run hit in the frame. Northwest Arkansas would go on to add two more in the seventh on a throwing error on a double steal that and an Emmanuel Rivera sacrifice fly. Then in the eighth, Featherston would complete the scoring with his fifth homer of the year to set the final at 8-1.

Former big leaguer Drew Storen worked the last 2.0 innings and delivered his best outing to date. The former first round pick had been struggling of late but was electric on Tuesday night as he only allowed one hit and struck out four to finish the game.

Northwest Arkansas doubled up the Travelers in terms of hits and clubbed two home runs. The first inning home run by Lee gave the Naturals homers in nine consecutive games, which is the longest stretch of the year. Last year's best streak was four games. Featherston and Meibrys Viloria each had three hit games while Gabriel Cancel chipped in with another 2-for-4 night.

The Naturals also put their speed on display by stealing five bases, which gives them 100 stolen bases on the year as a team.

