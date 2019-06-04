Big Inning Costs RockHounds in Loss to Hooks

Seventy-two batters came to the plate Monday night at Corpus Christi, but only eight of them ... four for each team ... mattered (no disrespect intended).

The Hooks scored four runs on four consecutive plate appearances in the third and the RockHounds scored three times on that same number of trips to the dish in the fourth. That was the ballgame, as Corpus Christi claimed a critical, 4-3, victory over the 'Hounds at Whataburger Field.

With the win, Corpus Christi kept pace with co-leaders Amarillo and Frisco (see below) in a remarkably tight three-team race in the Texas League South.

Chas McCormick drew a leadoff walk in the home half of the third and Abraham Toro followed with a single to right against RockHounds starter Matt Milburn. Seth Beer then ripped a two-run double to left-center and Granden Goetzman followed with his league-leading 12th home run.

Back-to-back walks to Mikey White and Luis Barrera set the table for the RockHounds in the fourth. Dairon Blanco then tripled under the glove of McCormick in center field and Nate Mondou's deep fly ball to left scored Blanco, make the score 4-3.

The 'Hounds missed a golden opportunity in the fifth when Kevin Merrell's leadoff single to right was misplayed by Stephen Wrenn, putting the tying run at third with no outs. Two pop-outs in foul ground and a strikeout then left Merrell stranded at third and Hooks pitching went on to retire 13 straight batters. The RockHounds had two men on base in the ninth (both hit by pitches) before Toro made a nice stop on Edwin Diaz's sharp ground ball to third.

The Pennant Race

On the golf tour, round three (Saturday) is referred to as "moving day," when the leaders set themselves up for the home stretch. For the Texas League South Division, this is "moving week" with the last seven games of play within the division in the first half (and only 14 games remaining overall).

Frisco won the opener of a key three-game series at Amarillo, 8-5, keeping the RoughRiders in the top spot. Frisco (30-27) leads Corpus Christi (29-27) by a half-game and Amarillo (28-27) by one with the RockHounds (25-31) falling four-and-a-half back).

Note: Barring an unlikely tie between the RockHounds and Corpus, the first half pennant race cannot end in a tie. If the clubs play their remaining 13 scheduled games (no rainouts) and if Amarillo and Frisco are tied in the "GB" column, the Sod Poodles would win the division, due to a higher winning percentage (Amarillo will play 68 games in the half and Frisco 70). Corpus will play one fewer games than Frisco, so the half-game stays put in the standings.

Roster Moves

Outfielder Tyler Ramirez has been assigned to the RockHounds (from Triple-A Las Vegas) and infielder Anthony Miller is being reassigned within the A's organization. Tyler was a key member of the 2017 Texas League championship club (the final of the RockHounds' historic Four-Peat) and spent all of last season with the 'Hounds. He owns a career .293 batting average at the Double-A level (all with the 'Hounds) and was a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winner in 2017. He had seen his average drop to .188 with the (AAA) Aviators, mired in a 1-for-22 in his last 10 games, but is a "proven commodity" at the AA level. Tyler, by the way, becomes the only position player on the RockHounds roster who had a full season at the Double-A level entering this season.

Anthony Miller struggled in his first AA season, hitting .188 in 25 games with the RockHounds (40 strikeouts in 80 at-bats).

Once Again ... Why "The Book" Is Not Available on Amazon

"The Book" says pitchers will have success by getting ahead in the count. Corpus Christi's four-run inning came on four plate appearances and Matt Milburn was ahead, 0-2, on the first three (and 0-1 on the fourth). The results? A walk (Chas McCormick on 3-2), a single (Abraham Toro on the 0-2), a two-run double (Seth Beer on a 1-2) and a two-run home run (Granden Goetzman on the 0-1).

Next Game

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 6:15 p.m.

- Second of a three-game series and road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:05 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Brandon Bailey (RH, 0-2, 5.09)

RH: James Naile (RH, 3-4, 6.40)

The RockHounds host the Frisco RoughRiders in a "four-day weekend" at Rocky Town, June 6-9:

- Thirsty Thursday (June 6)

- Kids Jersey Night (Friday, June 7)

- Fireworks (Saturday, June 8)

- Family Day (Sunday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m.)

