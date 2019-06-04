Sod Poodles Drop Game One 8-5 in Offensive Shootout with RoughRiders

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell to the RoughRiders in game one by a final score of 8-5 in front of 6,142 fans at HODGETOWN Monday night. Major League rehabber Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a run and two walks. The Sod Poodles were led offensively by Ivan Castillo, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI ground-rule double and one walk. The loss drops the Sod Poodles record to 28-27 and places the Sod Poodles in third place in the south division - one game behind the first-place Frisco RoughRiders and a half-game back of the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Soddies starting pitcher Kyle Lloyd (2-1) was dealt the loss in his second start of the season after going five innings with seven strikeouts and six earned runs allowed on 10 hits.

On the second pitch of the ballgame, Christian Lopes hit a home run to left field to give the RoughRiders the early 1-0 advantage. Amarillo responded in the bottom of the inning when they scored two runs on one hit to take the lead 2-1. Ivan Castillo had the lone hit with a ground-rule double to right field.

In the top of the second inning, Frisco regained the lead as they plated three runs to extend out to a 4-2 lead. The first Frisco run came via a Charles Leblanc solo home run. Then, Tony Sanchez hit a two-RBI double to center field. Lopes wrapped up the scoring with an RBI single to score Sanchez.

In the bottom of the inning, the Sod Poodles quickly brought the game back to even at 4-4. The first run came when RoughRiders starting pitcher threw a wild pitch that allowed Brad Zunica to score. Rodrigo Orozco then hit a sacrifice fly to left field which allowed Kyle Overstreet to trot home.

Andretty Cordero tacked on one run in the top of the third for Frisco courtesy of an RBI single as the RoughRiders once again took the lead at 5-4. But Amarillo responded right back as Owen Miller belted a solo home run to left-center field to knot the contest up at 5-5.

In the top of the fifth, Cordero changed the lead for a final time, putting the RoughRiders back in front of the Sod Poodles on his solo home run to left field to make it a 6-5 contest.

Frisco added two insurance runs in the eighth as Lopes drove in his third run of the game on a single to left field and Eliezer Alvarez hit an RBI single to right field to extend their advantage to 8-5.

In the bottom ninth, Tatis Jr. hit a leadoff infield single, but the Sod Poodles were retired in order from there as Rodrigo Orozco and Castillo both struck out and Edward Olivares lined out to centerfield to end the ballgame, making it a final 8-5 score.

On Tuesday night, the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Frisco RoughRiders resume their three-game series at HODGETOWN. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. as right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez will take the mound from the Sod Poodles and will face off against the RoughRiders righty Richelson Pena.

NOTES:

Tatis' Rehab Assignment: In his first game of Major League rehab, the San Diego Padres 20-year-old rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base, and two walks. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 29 due to a left hamstring strain. Over 27 games in his 2019 rookie season with the Padres, Tatis is batting .300 (30-for-100) with 14 runs, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 13 RBI, eight walks, and six stolen bases. The Dominican native entered 2019 rated as the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN.com and No. 2 by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Second start in the Books: Righty Kyle Lloyd made his second start of 2019 with Amarillo and received his first loss after allowing six runs on 10 hits over five innings pitched. Lloyd struck out a season-high seven batters on Monday.

Baez Holding Down the Fort: Michel Baez tossed a season-high two and two-thirds innings Monday night in his fourth game with Amarillo. In 8.2 IP, Baez has allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts. Monday night marked the most hits allowed by the reliever in an appearance this season.

Trailing, But Not By Much: With Monday's game one loss to Frisco, Amarillo decreases to one game above .500 and are now in third place in the South Division standings but don't trail by much. Amarillo is currently one game behind the RoughRiders for first place with Corpus Christi just half-game back in second place.

Hit-Machine Miller: Owen Miller collected one more hit Monday night against Frisco, including his sixth home run of the season. Miller is currently second in the Texas League with a grand total of 66 hits in 2019 behind Arkansas' Jake Fraley with 67.

Perfect Ride Over: After starting 2-0 in June, the Sod Poodles take their first loss of the month to Frisco with an 8-5 loss Monday night at HODGETOWN.

Strikeout Kings: Sod Poodles pitching leads the Texas League with 559 strikeouts and is second in all of Double-A baseball behind Pensacola (563) during the 2019 season. The second-highest total in the league is the Frisco RoughRiders (534 strikeouts).

So Rad: Sod Poodles lefty Travis Radke tossed three scoreless frames for the win on Sunday Midland, retiring all nine batters he faced to pick up his third victory of the season. In his last seven outings, Radke has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings pitched. On Sunday, he lowered his ERA to 1.74.

Torrens' Week: Catcher Luis Torrens batted .462 (6-for-13) on the week over four games with three doubles, four RBI, and two walks. Defensively, he threw out two runners and allowed one stolen bag.

Castillo's Streak Ends at 14: Ivan Castillo saw his 14-game hit streak end at 14 games after going 0-for-4 on Friday night in Midland. During Castillo's streak, he batted .382 (55 AB) with a home run, three doubles, 15 RBI, and 11 runs scored.

J.C. Joins the Club: Right-hander J.C. Cosme was added to Amarillo's roster on Saturday as lefty Nick Margevicius was recalled to the Padres. Cosme, 23, went 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA in 17 G (1 GS) with High-A Lake Elsinore. He struck out 31 and walked nine with the California League hitting .200 against him in 24.1 innings.

Double Down: The Amarillo Sod Poodles swept a doubleheader from the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Thursday evening, and moved above .500 for the first time this season with a record of 26-25. Amarillo beat Frisco 4-1 in the opener of the doubleheader and then won 3-0 in extra innings to complete the sweep in the second contest.

A Tale of Two Starters: Right-handers Emmanuel Ramirez and Jesse Scholtens put on quite the performance Thursday in the double-header with Frisco. In game one, Ramirez collected his fourth win (third in four starts) over a five-inning shutout performance with six strikeouts. In game two, Scholtens tossed a two-hit shutout over seven innings and struck out seven en route to his third win.

Low Hit and Shutout: Amarillo arms Jesse Scholtens and Kyle Lloyd allowed a tie for a season-low of two hits Thursday in game two against Frisco. The last time Amarillo pitching only allowed two hits was on April 24 at Springfield. It also marked the second time in 2019 where Amarillo shutout a team (first being a nine-inning shutout).

Following the Road Series: After the three-game series at home, Amarillo hits the road again to Corpus Christi for a four-game series before another week-long homestand back at HODGETOWN.

