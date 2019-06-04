Ramirez's Quality Outing Not Enough as Sod Poodles Fall 7-3 to RoughRiders

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell for a second consecutive night to the Frisco RoughRiders by a final score of 7-3 in front of 7,049 fans at HODGETOWN Tuesday night. Soddies starting pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez tossed seven quality innings Tuesday night and only allowed two earned runs on eight hits but was dealt the no-decision. San Diego Padres' rookie rehabber Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-2 with a single, one run, and a walk.

For a second straight night, the Frisco RoughRiders struck in the top of the first inning when they plated one run on two hits. The lone run came when Andretty Cordero reached on a fielding error by Brad Zunica which allowed Christian Lopes to score and gave the RoughRiders the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Amarillo knotted the ballgame up at 1-1 when Brad Zunica grounded out to first base advancing Owen Miller home.

The RoughRiders tacked on one run in the sixth when Josh Altmann doubled down the left-field line scoring Cordero which gave Frisco the 2-1 advantage. In the bottom of the inning, the Sod Poodles answered right back with two runs of their own when Edward Olivares roped a double to left field which plated Tatis Jr. and Ivan Castillo to give the Soddies the 3-2 lead.

Frisco tied the contest up at 3-3 in the seventh when Preston Beck grounded out to second base which allowed Brendon Davis to score.

In the eighth inning, the RoughRiders plated three runs to take a 6-3 lead. The first run came via an RBI double from Altmann followed by Michael De Leon's two-run home run to right field.

The RoughRiders added one insurance run in the ninth as Cordero drove in his second run of the game courtesy of a sacrifice fly to left field which pushed the Frisco lead to 7-3.

Amarillo came to bat in the bottom of the ninth chasing four runs but was retired in order and, with the loss, are now are two games back of the first place RoughRiders.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Frisco RoughRiders will wrap up their three-game series at HODGETOWN. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. with Adrian Morejon getting the nod from manager Phillip Wellman. Morejon will matchup against Edgar Arredondo for Frisco RoughRiders.

NOTES:

Tatis' Rehab Assignment: In his second game of Major League rehab in Amarillo, Tatis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. In his first game of Major League rehab, the San Diego Padres 20-year-old rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a stolen base, and two walks. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 29 due to a left hamstring strain. Over 27 games in his 2019 rookie season with the Padres, Tatis is batting .300 (30-for-100) with 14 runs, five doubles, one triple, six home runs, 13 RBI, eight walks, and six stolen bases. The Dominican native entered 2019 rated as the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN.com and No. 2 by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

Ramirez En Fuego: Righty Emmanuel Ramirez made his ninth start of the season on Tuesday and tossed seven strong innings while allowed just three runs (2 ER) on eight hits with three strikeouts. It marked the third start in his last four where he spanned six innings or more. In his last three starts (19.1 IP), he has only allowed four earned runs.

And Another One: Outfielder Buddy Reed recorded his fourth assist in centerfield Tuesday evening, doubling up a tagging Michael De Leon at third base on a stretched throw from deep centerfield for the out at third base. He leads all Texas League centerfielders in the assists category.

First Half Finish Line: With their second consecutive loss to Frisco Tuesday night, Amarillo decreases back to .500 on the season and are now two games back in the South Division standings with 14 games to go in the first half.

Hit-Machine Miller: Owen Miller collected another hit Tuesday night against Frisco. Miller is currently tied for first in the Texas League with a grand total of 67 hits in 2019 with Arkansas' Jake Fraley with 67.

Strikeout Kings: Sod Poodles pitching leads the Texas League with 562 strikeouts and is second in all of Double-A baseball behind Pensacola (572) during the 2019 season. The second-highest total in the league is the Frisco RoughRiders (540 strikeouts).

A Bit of June Gloom?: After starting June on the road going 2-0, the Sod Poodles have dropped their next two and stand at a .500 record on the month over the first four games.

Seven and Seven: The Sod Poodles have collected seven hits in each of the last two nights against Frisco while Frisco has combined for 27 hits over 18 innings (14 and 13 respectively over the last two nights).

Baez Holding Down the Fort: Michel Baez tossed a season-high two and two-thirds innings Monday night in his fourth game with Amarillo. In 8.2 IP, Baez has allowed just two earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and 13 strikeouts. Monday night marked the most hits allowed by the reliever in an appearance this season.

So Rad: Sod Poodles lefty Travis Radke tossed three scoreless frames for the win on Sunday Midland, retiring all nine batters he faced to pick up his third victory of the season. In his last seven outings, Radke has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings pitched. On Sunday, he lowered his ERA to 1.74.

Following the Road Series: After the three-game series at home, Amarillo hits the road again to Corpus Christi for a four-game series before another week-long homestand back at HODGETOWN.

