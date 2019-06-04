Gomez Stifles Travs in 2nd Straight Loss to NWA

June 4, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springdale, AR - The Arkansas Travelers suffered their largest margin of defeat this season, falling to the NW Arkansas Naturals, 8-1 on Tuesday night. The loss is the fourth in the past five games for the Travs who saw their division lead over Tulsa drop to 4.5 games with just 12 to go as the Drillers defeated Springfield. Naturals starter Ofreidy Gomez fired seven innings of one-run ball to keep the Travs down and earn his third win of the season. Scott Boches, in a spot start up from the bullpen of Class-A Modesto, pitched four innings and allowed just two runs but was the losing pitcher.

Moments That Mattered

* Khalil Lee belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first to erase an early Trav lead.

* Robinson Leyer struck out three straight to strand a pair of runners in the fifth but couldn't wiggle out of a jam in the sixth as the Naturals scored three times to start to pull away.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Kyle Lewis: 2-3, BB

* RHP Scott Boches: L, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas' scheduled starter Andrew Moore was recalled by Seattle and made the start for the Mariners at home against the Houston Astros.

* Darin Gillies was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma. The Travs are expected to add a relief pitcher tomorrow.

Up Next

Arkansas look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night with a 7:05 first pitch. RHP Darren McCaughan (3-3, 3.07) makes the start against RHP Conner Greene (3-4, 5.53). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.