Late Inning Rally Too Much as Ports Drop Opener

July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

MODESTO, Calif. - Game one of a six game series between the Stockton Ports and Modesto Nuts is deceptive if you look at the final score. Modesto walked away winners with a 10-4 final but did so on the strength of eight runs scored in the seventh inning, taking advantage of the Ports bullpen in the series opener.

Stockton turned to Blake Hammond (1-2) in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied 2-2. On an 0-2 pitch to George Feliz, he hung a breaking ball, and Feliz sent it over the left field wall, putting Modesto up 3-2 just three pitches into the inning. That opened the floodgates for Modesto as they put together a seven-hit, eight-run performance in the inning to turn a 2-2 game into a 10-2 lead. The Ports went through three relievers in the inning while the Nuts sent 14 hitters to the plate.

The bullpen squandered a strong outing from Ryan Magdic. Building off a career-high eight strikeout performance in his last outing, Magdic struck out seven Nuts through six innings, scattering seven hits and two runs without walking a hitter. Magdic was hit by a line drive in the first inning but stayed in the game to deliver the quality start. He now allowed just three runs over his last 13 innings.

Stockton got on the board first against Nuts starting pitcher Aiden Butler thanks to the speed of Cameron Leary. The Ports left fielder opened the inning with a single and promptly stole second. He eventually came around to score on an RBI single from C.J. Pittaro, making it 1-0 in the fourth.

Leary's speed was the reason Stockton scored its second run of the game. In the top of the sixth, trailing 2-1, Leary led off with another single, swiped his 39th bag of the season, and then scored from second on a fly ball to center off the bat of Pedro Pineda. Feliz made a running catch near the wall in centerfield, but by the time he turned to throw it back in, Leary was nearly at third base. It was part of a three-hit performance for Leary, his fifth three-hit game this season.

The series continues Wednesday night in Modesto as the Ports try to snap a five-game losing streak. Stockton sends right-hander Nathan Dettmer to the mound, looking for his fifth win of the year. He will be opposed by right-hander Ryan Sloan. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm.







