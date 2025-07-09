All Rise: Aaron Judge Bobblehead Night Set for Saturday, July 26 at Banner Island Ballpark

July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - Get ready to set sail, Ports fans! On Saturday, July 26, the Stockton Ports are proud to present Aaron Judge Bobblehead Night, featuring an exclusive giveaway of a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of the Yankees superstar dressed in a sailor's uniform at the helm of a ship - a nod to Stockton's nautical roots and Judge's local ties.

Presented by the ALL RISE Foundation, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive this collectible bobblehead. Gates open at 5:30 PM, with first pitch at 7:05 PM as the Ports take on the Lake Elsinore Storm.

Born and raised in Linden, just outside Stockton, Aaron Judge is a hometown hero and a proud ambassador for youth through his ALL RISE Foundation, which aims to inspire young people to become responsible citizens. The July 26 celebration will not only honor Judge's legacy, but also support his mission to uplift and empower the next generation.

To cap off the night, stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the summer sky above Banner Island Ballpark! Tickets are available now at stocktonports.com - don't miss this unforgettable night celebrating one of baseball's biggest stars. Click HERE to get tickets for the bobblehead!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 26

Gates Open: 5:30 PM

First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Giveaway: Aaron Judge Sailor Bobblehead - First 2,000 fans

Post-Game Fireworks Show

Presented by: ALL RISE Foundation







California League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.