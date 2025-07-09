Obertop's Homer Cements Grizzlies Tuesday Win

Jimmy Obertop's first professional home run was a fifth-inning moonshot that cemented the Fresno Grizzlies (39-43, 10-6) 6-4 victory over the San Jose Giants (54-28, 12-4) Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

Obertop's three-run homer set the Grizzlies back in front after starter Angel Jimenez finished five innings of work, where his lone blemish was a grand slam that had given San Jose the lead, before the bullpen of Justin Loer and Tyler Hampu combined to seal the series opening win for Fresno.

Jimenez worked a clean first in his second home start, retiring the side in order, including an inning-ending strikeout.

The Grizzlies scored first after Kelvin Hidalgo reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Robert Calaz singled him in later in the inning.

San Jose jumped in front in the third after a single and a pair of walks loaded the bases before Dakota Jordan belted a grand slam deep over the left center field fence.

The Grizzlies responded against Dryden in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs with a Nolan Clifford single sandwiched in between a pair of walks. With two outs, Yeiker Reyes ripped the first pitch he saw down the right field line, scoring two and pulling the Grizzlies within one.

Fresno regained the lead against the San Jose bullpen in the fifth as a pair of walks setup Jimmy Obertop, who blasted his first professional homer off the bottom of the scoreboard in left center, jumping the Grizzlies back in front at 6-4.

Loer entered and shutdown the Giants for two innings of relief, allowing just one walk over the sixth and seventh innings.

Tyler Hampu came on in relief after a walk in the 8th. Hampu retired the first two batters he faced before walking the potential game tying run. But a strikeout of Lisbel Diaz ended the Giants threat.

Hampu issued a leadoff walk in the ninth but induced a pair of grounders to first basemen Kevin Fitzer, the first of which was a double play, to lock down his fifth save and secure the win for the Grizzlies.

The win was the first for Jimenez, who continued to improve despite one troublesome inning. The right hander tossed five innings and struck out six batters.

Nolan Clifford delivered a strong night offensively and defensively, going 3-3 at the plate with a walk, he also made all three defensive outs in the top of the fourth inning on three difficult ground balls testing his range.

Calaz and Hidalgo each finished with two hit nights for the Grizzlies.

The series continues Wednesday night when the Grizzlies send Jackson Cox (0-4, 4.31) to the mound against the Giants, who will counter with right hander Niko Mazza (2-2, 2.45). First pitch is scheduled for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

