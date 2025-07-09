Rawhide's Barrage of Singles Subdues Storm

July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide totaled nine singles to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-2 in the series opener on Tuesday evening at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (44-38, 9-7) moves into sole possession of first place in the California League South 2nd Half standings with the win over Lake Elsinore (37-45, 8-8).

Jose Alpuria led the Rawhide with two hits and three RBI while Ruben Santana had a two hit and two run night.

The Rawhide plated the game winning three runs in the fourth frame. Santana led off with a single and after a Trent Youngblood sacrifice bunt Jose Alpuria drove him home with a single.

Diosfran Cabeza tied the game with an RBI single up the middle and Jakey Josepha drove in Cabeza as the game winning run with a RBI hit to left field.

Visalia added two more runs in the fourth. Yassel Soler and Santana singled and Alpuria drove them both home with a two RBI knock.

The Rawhide tailed two more runs in the eighth highlighted by a JD Dix RBI double.

Josdanner Suarez struck out a career best six batters over 4.1 innings in his second start with Visalia. He allowed three hits and two runs.

Three Rawhide bullpen arms combined to hold the Storm scoreless the rest of the night. Sandro Santana pitched 2.2 innings with a season best five strikeouts and earned the win.

Ryan Bruno and Alexis Liebano tossed a scoreless inning apiece to secure the win.

Dix and Cabeza both also totaled two hit nights.

Visalia improves to 27-16 at Valley Strong Ballpark this season.

