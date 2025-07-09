Feliz Sparks Eight-Run Seventh as Nuts Surge Past Ports, 10-4

July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Stockton Ports in a 10-4 victory Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. After the two clubs traded runs through the middle innings, Modesto broke a 2-2 tie with a relentless offensive surge in the seventh, sending 14 batters to the plate and tallying seven hits in the frame. With the win, the Nuts improved to 46-36 on the season in the California League North Division and 8-8 in the second half.

Leading the offensive outburst was CF George Feliz, who turned in a dynamic all-around performance. Feliz launched his first home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning, igniting the rally. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk, and a sacrifice fly, continuing his scorching start since joining Modesto. Fellow standout Carter Dorighi also shined at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, a walk, and an RBI, while also swiping his 17th base of the year.

Carlos Jimenez added to the offensive fireworks with a two-run triple during the pivotal seventh, his third three-bagger of the season. Jimenez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, pushing his season RBI total to a team-leading 52. The trio of Feliz, Dorighi, and Jimenez combined for seven hits, six RBIs, and five runs scored, powering a 15-hit effort by the Nuts' offense.

On the mound, Modesto starter Aiden Butler gave the team a solid 5.2 innings of work, allowing two runs while striking out two. Reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos earned the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, improving to 4-1 on the year. Despite a brief Stockton surge in the eighth, Modesto's bullpen closed the door, securing a statement win to open the series.







California League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.