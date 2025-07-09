Feliz Sparks Eight-Run Seventh as Nuts Surge Past Ports, 10-4
July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)
Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, Calif. - The Modesto Nuts exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Stockton Ports in a 10-4 victory Tuesday night at John Thurman Field. After the two clubs traded runs through the middle innings, Modesto broke a 2-2 tie with a relentless offensive surge in the seventh, sending 14 batters to the plate and tallying seven hits in the frame. With the win, the Nuts improved to 46-36 on the season in the California League North Division and 8-8 in the second half.
Leading the offensive outburst was CF George Feliz, who turned in a dynamic all-around performance. Feliz launched his first home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning, igniting the rally. He finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk, and a sacrifice fly, continuing his scorching start since joining Modesto. Fellow standout Carter Dorighi also shined at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, a walk, and an RBI, while also swiping his 17th base of the year.
Carlos Jimenez added to the offensive fireworks with a two-run triple during the pivotal seventh, his third three-bagger of the season. Jimenez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, pushing his season RBI total to a team-leading 52. The trio of Feliz, Dorighi, and Jimenez combined for seven hits, six RBIs, and five runs scored, powering a 15-hit effort by the Nuts' offense.
On the mound, Modesto starter Aiden Butler gave the team a solid 5.2 innings of work, allowing two runs while striking out two. Reliever Pedro Da Costa Lemos earned the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, improving to 4-1 on the year. Despite a brief Stockton surge in the eighth, Modesto's bullpen closed the door, securing a statement win to open the series.
