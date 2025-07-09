Late Homer Sinks Nuts as Grizzlies Hang Onto 6-4 Win

July 9, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies used a late offensive surge and timely pitching to defeat the Modesto Nuts 6-4 on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Down 1-0 entering the fifth, the Grizzlies struck for six runs across the final five innings, including a clutch two-run homer by Robert Calaz in the ninth to put the game away. With the win, Fresno improved to 37-41 on the season and 8-4 in the second half.

Modesto jumped ahead in the third with an RBI from Matthew Ellis. SS Felnin Celesten had a three hit game for Modesto, his 21st multi-hit game of the season, but the Grizzlies responded before Calaz delivered the decisive blow in the ninth-a two-out, two-run homer off Nuts reliever Jose Zerpa. Calaz finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, home run, and two RBIs, pacing a 13-hit Fresno attack.

On the mound, Fresno starter Jackson Cox struck out 10 over four solid innings, allowing just one run. Reliever Fisher Jameson earned the win with 2.2 scoreless innings, improving to 3-3 on the year. Pedro Da Costa Lemos, who gave up the go-ahead run in the seventh, took the loss for Modesto, his first of the season. Despite a strong night at the plate from Celesten (3-for-5, 2 RBI), the Nuts couldn't hold on late, falling to 43-35 and 5-7 in the second half.

The Nuts had their chances, leaving nine runners on base and going just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Cova, Ventura, and Picollo each struck out three times, highlighting Modesto's 17 strikeouts on the night. With the series now evened, the two teams will meet again Friday as Modesto looks to bounce back and maintain their spot near the top of the division. The series will shift to Chukchansi Park fo the remainder of the weekend.







California League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.