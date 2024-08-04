Late Inning Rally Pushes Eugene to Victory

Everett, WA - The Ems were able to rally from a 3-0 deficit to take the series finale against the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-4. After dropping 3 of the first 4 games, the Ems won both weekend games to leave Everett with the series split.

Dylan Carmouche was making his Emeralds debut on the mound. While he allowed 3 runs in the first 2 innings, he settled in and ended up having a fantastic day on the mound. In the bottom of the 1st inning Josh Hood and Lazaro Montes both hit solo home runs to give Everett the early 2-o lead. Hunter Fitz-Gerald led off the 2nd inning and on the 1st pitch he blasted a solo home run for the 3rd home run of the game for the AquaSox.

After that home run Carmouche spun 4 more innings on the mound and only allowed 1 hit while striking out 7 total batters. He was great in his debut and he'll look to build on it next week in Vancouver.

The Emeralds were able to get their first 2 runs on the scoreboard in the top of the 3rd inning. Scott Bandura ripped a single and both Thomas Gavello and Alex Suarez scored on the play to cut the deficit to just 1 run for Eugene. The next few innings soared by as both pitchers were dominant on the mound.

The Ems were finally able to tie up the game in the top of the 7th inning. Thomas Gavello blasted a solo home run to tie the game at 3 runs a piece. It was Gavello's 6th home run of the year and it was an absolute no-doubt shot out to right field. In the top of the 8th inning Bryce Eldridge led off the inning with a solo home run of his own to give the Ems the 1-run advantage. Eldridge had himself a fantastic week here in Everett, as he ended the week with 9 hits, 2 home runs and 8 RBI's.

Unfortunately for Eugene the AquaSox were able to tie up the game in the bottom of the 8th inning. Jared Sundstrom had an RBI-Single that scored Michael Arroyo on the play with 2-outs.

The tied game didn't last long however as Vaun Brown started off the top of the 9th inning with a lead-off triple off the left-field wall. Two batters later, Alex Suarez, hit a ball deep enough to right field to bring Brown home and give Eugene the late inning lead once again.

In the bottom of the 9th Cam Cotter was able to slam the door shut and earn his 6th victory of the season. Eugene will now leave Everett with a series-split and get ready to continue their 12-game road trip.

Eugene will have a day off tomorrow before opening up a 6-game series on Tuesday night in Canada against the Vancouver Canadians. The starting pitcher has yet to be announced, with first pitch at 7:05 P.M.

