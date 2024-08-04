Late Inning Rally Sinks AquaSox

August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 5-4 on a ninth inning sacrifice fly in front of 3,670 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day.

Right-hander Ty Cummings threw a scoreless top of the first inning, and the AquaSox offense immediately blasted off in the bottom half of the frame. Josh Hood and Lazaro Montes crushed a pair of solo home runs traveling a combined 743 feet. Hood has now reached base in 22 consecutive games and is tied for the Northwest League lead in home runs with 13.

Adding to the AquaSox lead in the bottom of the second inning was Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Aggressive at the plate, Fitz-Gerald smashed a solo home run while falling to his knee to extend the Frogs' lead 3-0. After today's game, he is now hitting .298 with six home runs and 28 RBIs on the season.

Everett's relief pitching held down the middle innings of the game. Chris Jefferson threw 1.1 scoreless innings and allowed zero runners to reach base, and Tyler Cleveland threw a pair of shutout innings while tallying four strikeouts.

Eugene tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, hitting a solo home run of their own to knot the game 3-3. Needing a rally, Everett found a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning as Michael Arroyo was hit by a pitch and advanced on a wild pitch. Hood advanced Arroyo to third base on a groundout, and Jared Sundstrom brought him home by reaching on a throwing error to tie the game 4-4.

The Emeralds reclaimed the lead in the top of the ninth inning after tripling and plating the runner on a sacrifice fly. The AquaSox would be sat down scoreless in the bottom half of the frame as Eugene secured their victory and a series split.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel south for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops! The six-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. After the series, the Frogs return home for six games against Tri-City beginning August 13! Our homestand is packed full of epic giveaways and promotions such as Union Solidarity Night, Funko Friday, Sunday Fun Day, Faith and Family Night, and Salute to the Mariners! Get your tickets now and don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.