Indians Bounce Back with 9-3 Win Over Hops

August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Jack Mahoney tossed six solid frames in his Spokane debut and was backed by a 12-hit night from the offense as the Indians bounced back with a 9-3 win over the Hops in front of 5,287 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by Sweetser Law Office.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mahoney, the 77th-overall pick in last year's draft, shook off some early jitters to deliver a quality start in his first outing at the High-A level. The big right-hander allowed three earned runs over six innings while striking out three to improve to 6-6 with a 3.58 ERA overall this season.

Juan Guerrero and Jose Cordova both had three hits and scored twice with Cordova tacking on a pair of RBIs. Skyler Messinger had a pair of base knocks and three RBIs while Jean Perez added three hits, two RBIs, and one thrilling Little League home run in the eighth inning to blow the game wide open.

Carlos Torres, Wilton Herrera, and Brayan Castillo combined for three scoreless innings of relief to close out the win for Spokane.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-11), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-3), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (28-13), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, August 4th vs. Hillsboro - 1:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.)

Hillsboro RHP Logan Clayton (2-6, 4.77) vs Spokane RHP Yujanyer Herrera (9-1, 2.91)

Promotion - Augtoberfest Day Game presented by Samuel Adams: Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early with AUG-tober-Fest! Purchase special tickets that include a 5 oz. tasting stein and beer tasting tokens. Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card on your way in and play along to win great prizes throughout the game! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.