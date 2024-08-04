Beautiful Day, Ugly Loss for C's Sunday
August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - The only thing that wasn't picture perfect at The Nat Sunday afternoon was the score. On a banner day in front of a sellout crowd, the Canadians lost a laugher 15-3 to the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] to wrap up the season series with their Northwest League foe.
A second inning score put the C's in front early. Three singles - the last of which was courtesy of Victor Arias - scored a run to put the C's in front 1-0, which is where they stayed until the wheels fell off in the middle innings.
Tri-City took the lead in the fifth with two runs (one earned) on no hits, a hit batter, a sac bunt and two errors to go up 2-1 then got some vengeance for a season's worth of frustration at the hands of the Canadians. The Dust Devils erupted for 12 runs on nine hits between the sixth and the seventh, the latter stanza featuring a Tri-City single-game season high eight runs.
Trailing 14-1, the Canadians got a two-run homer from Marcos De La Rosa in the seventh before the Dust Devils added another tally in the ninth to lead 15-3 and win by that score.
After an off-day Monday, the C's start another home series Tuesday night when they welcome the Eugene Emeralds [SF] for their first visit of the year. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets and more information.
