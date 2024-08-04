Beautiful Day, Ugly Loss for C's Sunday

August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The only thing that wasn't picture perfect at The Nat Sunday afternoon was the score. On a banner day in front of a sellout crowd, the Canadians lost a laugher 15-3 to the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] to wrap up the season series with their Northwest League foe.

A second inning score put the C's in front early. Three singles - the last of which was courtesy of Victor Arias - scored a run to put the C's in front 1-0, which is where they stayed until the wheels fell off in the middle innings.

Tri-City took the lead in the fifth with two runs (one earned) on no hits, a hit batter, a sac bunt and two errors to go up 2-1 then got some vengeance for a season's worth of frustration at the hands of the Canadians. The Dust Devils erupted for 12 runs on nine hits between the sixth and the seventh, the latter stanza featuring a Tri-City single-game season high eight runs.

Trailing 14-1, the Canadians got a two-run homer from Marcos De La Rosa in the seventh before the Dust Devils added another tally in the ninth to lead 15-3 and win by that score.

After an off-day Monday, the C's start another home series Tuesday night when they welcome the Eugene Emeralds [SF] for their first visit of the year. Visit CanadiansBaseball.com for tickets and more information.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.