Two Runs on Saturday Not Enough

August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Although the AquaSox bullpen allowed only one run across four innings pitched, the AquaSox fell just short of victory as the Eugene Emeralds won 4-2 in front of 3,810 fans on the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Frogstock.

Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Frogs plated their first pair of runs courtesy of Lazaro Montes. Axel Sanchez and Michael Arroyo hit consecutive singles, and Jared Sundstrom walked to load the bases. With two outs, Montes came through, knocking a two-run single to right field to cut the Emeralds' lead to one run.

Right-handed starting pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse exited after hurling five innings of three-run baseball, allowing six hits while striking out five Emeralds and walking a duo. Relieving Peavyhouse was Gleiner Diaz, who threw a shutout top of the sixth inning while racking up a trio of strikeouts in his AquaSox debut.

Joseph Hernandez threw a shutout top of the eighth inning and was supported by his defenders as Caleb Cali leapt to snag a rocketed line drive at the hot corner. Entering the bottom half of the frame trailing 4-2, Everett could not muster any runs despite putting a pair of runners on base with only one out.

Anthony Tomczak fired a quick and scoreless top of the ninth inning, retiring the side while inducing a popout in foul territory and striking out one Eugene batter swinging. Everett was retired in three batters in the bottom half of the frame, unable to reach base and spark a late-game rally as Eugene secured their 4-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is Sunday Fun Day! As part of our Sunday Fun Day activities, make sure to get an autograph before the game during Signature Sunday. A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs. It is also Cal Raleigh Bobblehead Giveaway Day! The first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of the AquaSox alumni thanks to our friends at Sound Transit. Additionally, we are hosting a mystery bobblehead sale. The mystery bobbleheads will be sold for only $20 each. Lastly, don't forget about our Chick-fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers - all for just $44.00!

