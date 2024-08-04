Hill Homers Twice in Spokane's 9-3 Victory

August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







GJ Hill homered twice and Yujayner Herrera tossed five solid innings in his Spokane debut as the Indians topped the Hops, 9-3, in front of 3,000 fans at Avista Stadium for the AugtoberFest Day Game presented by Samuel Adams.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-11), Redband (9-4), OFT (4-3), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (28-13), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, August 13th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS: Bring your dog to the ballpark! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

