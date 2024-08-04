Hill Homers Twice in Spokane's 9-3 Victory
August 4, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
GJ Hill homered twice and Yujayner Herrera tossed five solid innings in his Spokane debut as the Indians topped the Hops, 9-3, in front of 3,000 fans at Avista Stadium for the AugtoberFest Day Game presented by Samuel Adams.
