3rd Straight Victory Propels Emeralds to Series Victory

April 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 8-3. It was the 3rd straight victory for Eugene as they secured their first series victory of the year. They are now 4-2 on their current 12 game road trip.

The Emeralds jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first. Fernando Perez got the start for Vancouver and he walked the first 3 batters to load up the bases. Scott Bandura ripped a single through the right side of the infield to bring home both James Tibbs III and Quinn McDaniel. Zane Zielinski stepped into the box and on the 2nd pitch of his at-bat he got hit by a pitch. That was the end of the day for Perez as he left the ballgame without recording an out.

The Emeralds added two more runs in the inning. Luke Shliger singled to drive home a run and Guillermo Williamson hit a sac-fly RBI to give Eugene a 4-0 lead after the top of the 1st. The 4 run advantage didn't last all too long as the Canadians responded with a 3 run bottom of the 1st to cut the lead to 4-3 after just 1 inning of play.

The Emeralds added another run in the top of the 3rd. After 2 quick outs, Luke Shliger ripped a double and Guillermo Williamson hit a single to give the Ems a 5-3 lead. It was the 2nd RBI of the game for Williamson in just 2 plate appearances.

In the top of the 4th the Emeralds put up another lopsided number on the scoreboard. Thomas Gavello started off the inning with a walk and James Tibbs III singled. Charlie Szykowny got plunked by a pitch to load up the bases with just 1 out. For the 2nd time in the game, Bandura ripped a bases loaded single that scored a pair of runs. A few batters later, Luke Shliger, hit a sac-fly RBI to extend the Emeralds lead to 8-3.

Ems starter Cale Lansville was able to settle in nicely after giving up 3 runs in the first inning. He pitched 3 more innings and allowed just 2 hits and didn't give up a run. It was great to see Lansville battle back after the tough first inning.

The bullpen was stellar behind Lansville today. Austin Strickland came in the ballgame and pitched 3 perfect innings. He didn't strike out a batter but got the Canadians to pop out 3 times and ground out 6 times. It was one of his best outings in his Emeralds career. He earned his first victory of the season.

Ian Villers came in and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the 8th. Villars spun 2.1 innings this week and didn't allow a single hit or run.

Cj Widger came in and pitched the 9th inning. He gave up a hit and a walk, but struck out 3 and didn't allow a run as the Emeralds took the series finale by a final score of 8-3.

The Emeralds have now won 3 games in a row for the first time this season and secured their first series victory of the year. They took 4 out of 6 against the Canadians.

The Emeralds will now head to Spokane to get ready for a 6-game series at Avista Stadium. It's an early morning game on Tuesday to start the series, with first pitch set for 11:05 AM.

