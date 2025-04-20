Rooster Tails Battle Back from Five-Run Deficit

PASCO - The Dust Devils, playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, found themselves trailing the Everett Aquasox 5-0 after the top of the fifth inning Saturday night, but went on to score nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings on their way to a 9-6 victory at Gesa Stadium.

Seattle Mariners prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje started on the mound for Everett, and he was cruising through four innings, allowing just one hit.

His offense had built him up a 5-0 lead after the top of the fifth as Charlie Pagliarini and Lazaro Montes both hit two-run home runs in the second and third innings. Michael Arroyo added an RBI single in the top of the fifth for the 5-0 lead.

After striking out Matt Coutney to begin the bottom of the fifth, Cijntje gave up a solo home run to Juan Flores to see his outing come to a close. He went 4.1 innings allowing just two hits while striking out six.

The home run, and pitching change, seemed to spark the Rooster Tails as the comeback was on. After Peter Burns flew out Arol Vera walked and Adrian Placencia smashed a two-run shot over the right-field wall off Allan Saathoff to bring the deficit down to 5-3.

Sandy Gaston worked a quick 1-2-3 sixth inning out of the bullpen as Chris Cortez went five innings for Columbia River allowing five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

The bottom of the sixth saw the game flip on its head. Brock Moore replaced Saathoff on the mound and struck out Randy De Jesus to lead things off, but then walked Ryan Nicholson and hit Rio Foster to put runners at first an second.

A wild pitch moved the runners up and Moore then walked Matt Coutney and Juan Flores to make it a one-run game. Tyler Cleveland replaced Moore on the mound, but he walked Peter Burns to tie the game at five.

Arol Vera then swung a low pitch and bounced it in front of home plate. Everett catcher Josh Caron fielded the ball and tried to throw it to first to secure the out and concede a run, but the throw got away from Brandon Eike and rolled all the way down the right-field line to the Rooster Tails bullpen.

That brought Coutney, Flores and Burns in to score as Vera ended up at third and the Rooster Tails took an 8-5 lead. Anthony Scull then drove Vera in with an RBI single to push the lead to 9-5.

Caron made amends for the throwing error by hitting a solo home run off Leonard Garcia in the eighth, but that's as close as Everett got as the Rooster Tails held on for the 9-6 victory.

The Rooster Tails now revert back to the Tri-City Dust Devils as they look for their first series win of the season with a 1:30 first pitch at Gesa Stadium Sunday afternoon. There will be a pre-game brunch at Gesa Stadium and a post-game Easter egg hunt.

Announced attendance was 2,717.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-C Juan Flores blasted his first homerun of the season Saturday night, snapping an 0-for-18 stretch at the plate. He also took a bases-loaded walk for two RBI outing. He was DH'ing in the game.

-2B Adrian Placencia extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his second of the year. He had one home run in 51 games with Tri-City in 2024.

-The 6-9 batters in the Dust Devils order last night, Matt Coutney, Juan Flores, Peter Burns and Arol Vera, drew six walks and scored six runs in yesterday's victory.

-RP Sandy Gaston picked up his second win of the season and series last night, pitching two hitless innings. He also picked up the win on Wednesday.

GAME SIX

Tri-City and Everett wrap up their series at Gesa Stadium Sunday afternoon, scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. first pitch with right-hander Carlos Espinosa (0-0, 3.38 ERA) getting the start for the Dust Devils and AquaSox right-hander Evan Truitt (0-1, 5.19 ERA) countering him. Broadcast coverage will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 1:10 p.m., available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app. Free video coverage of the game can be found on the Bally Sports Live app and the MiLB Zone at ballysports.com.

There will be a post-game Easter egg hunt at Gesa Stadium. For tickets for the game, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

