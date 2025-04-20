Three Homers Not Enough in Pasco

April 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, WA: Although the Everett AquaSox smashed a trio of home runs, the Columbia River Rooster Tails (aka Tri-City Dust Devils) ultimately came out on top 9-6 at Gesa Stadium on Saturday night.

Everett ignited the scoring in the top of the second inning courtesy of infielder Charlie Pagliarini. With a runner on base, Pagliarini hit a two-run home run over the left field fence. The long ball was the second of the season for the Fairfield University alumni.

The AquaSox continued their scoring charge the next inning, doubling their lead to 4-0. After outfielder Tai Peete singled and stole second base, outfielder Lazaro Montes left the ballpark, hitting a two-run home run to center field. The homer was the fourth of the season for the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, who was signed in international free agency from Havana, Cuba.

Padding the Frogs' lead in the top of the fifth inning was infielder Michael Arroyo, who knocked an RBI single to provide the AquaSox a 5-0 advantage. The lead would not last, though, as Columbia River clawed their way back in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings by plating nine runs.

Catcher Josh Caron, the Mariners' fourth round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, shaved the Rooster Tails' lead to three runs in the top of the eighth, hitting a solo home run to left field. Everett's scoring for the evening concluded at that point, providing Columbia River a 9-6 victory.

From the mound, switch-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje excelled in his third start of the season. The Mariners' No. 9 prospect and 2024 MLB Draft first-round selection tossed 4.1 innings of one-run baseball, allowing only two hits during his outing. He also tied a career-high in strikeouts, fanning six batters. Right-hander Jose Zerpa also had a strong night pitching, throwing a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning while striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Frogs return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, April 22, to begin a six-game showdown with the Vancouver Canadians. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on our second homestand of the year!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.