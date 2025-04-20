Chance at Split Goes up in Smoke with 8-3 Loss

April 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - For the first time this season, the Canadians dropped a third consecutive game following Sunday afternoon's 8-3 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [SF] at The Nat.

The Emeralds scored four runs in the top of the first to lead wire-to-wire. They knocked starter Fernando Perez (L, 0-1) from the game without recording an out; he walked the first three batters, gave up a two-RBI single then hit the next guy before exiting in exchange for Irv Carter. Eugene plated two more runs with outs to lead 4-0.

Despite the early hole, the C's bounced back in the bottom of the first. A lead-off walk for Victor Arias then one-out singles from Sean Keys and Cutter Coffey led to a run before Aaron Parker doubled another man home. A run-scoring fielder's choice followed to cut the deficit to one, though the Canadians stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base to trail 4-3 after the opening frame.

Eugene would add a run in the third and three in the fourth to lead 8-3 then their bullpen went to work and kept the C's quiet the rest of the way. 15 consecutive Vancouver batters were retired from the fifth until the ninth to hand Eugene the series victory.

On the mound, Bo Bonds, Chay Yeager and Julio Ortiz all logged scoreless outings, with Yeager tossing six consecutive outs.

After an off-day Monday, the C's are in Everett Tuesday through Sunday for their third road series of the year. First pitch in the opening game is set for 7:05 pm.

