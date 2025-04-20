Hops Shut out by Indians in Series Finale

April 20, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - After dropping the first two games of the series, Hillsboro entered Sunday's series finale on a three-game winning streak. In the sixth game of the 12 game homestand at Hillsboro Ballpark, the Hops would be shutout for the first time in 2025 by Spokane. McCade Brown threw three scoreless, Hunter Omlid four scoreless and Welinton Herrera three scoreless in the Indians' 5-0 win.

Brown was making his second start of the series on Sunday for Spokane and nearly replicated his outing from Tuesday. After pitching two scoreless innings Tuesday, he followed up with three scoreless innings today in another Spokane win.

Yordin Chalas had struggled in 2 starts to begin the season, but he matched the three scoreless innings from Brown with three of his own.

Hunter Omlid came out of the bullpen in the fourth in a scoreless game and was dominant for the Indians, allowing just one base runner in four shutout innings. Omlid retired 11 straight Hillsboro batters, before a Junior Franco singe in the eighth.

Chalas gave way to Ricardo Yan who allowed a single run in the fifth and sixth innings, both runs scoring after a leadoff free pass. Spokane had a 2-0 lead entering the eighth inning where Cole Messina added an insurance run on his third hit of the game, extending the lead to 3-0. Andy Perez roped a double that scored two more runs in the eighth inning, his first of the year that gave the Indians' a commanding 5-0 advantage.

Hillsboro went down quietly in the eighth and ninth innings, as the Indians secured the series split.

The Hops had just four hits in the game, all singles, despite hitting the ball hard 10+ times in the game for outs.

Hillsboro will continue their 12-game homestand by welcoming the Tri-City Dust Devils to Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.