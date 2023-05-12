Late Homers Sink Ports on Thursday Night

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Ports again found themselves on the wrong side of a close game as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rode back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back to defeat Stockton 4-3 on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Taking advantage of Rancho Cucamonga mistakes in the top of the third inning, the Ports (7-23) jumped out to the early lead. A leadoff single from Jose Escorche and Brennan Milone walk put runners on first and second with nobody out. With Henry Bolte at the plate, Escorche advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored when the throw from Quakes catcher Jesus Galiz skipped into left field to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. Milone advanced to third on the play and scored when Colby Thomas bounced out to third base with one out to make it 2-0.

The Quakes (21-9) came back to tie the game with single runs in the fourth and sixth against Ports starter Jake Garland. Rayne Doncon doubled to left center leading off the fourth and scored when Galiz lined a double down the right field line to cut the Ports' lead to 2-1.

In the sixth the Quakes were able to manufacture a run to tie the game. Thayron Liranzo led off with a double to left center and advanced to third on a groundout to second base off the bat of Galiz. Liranzo then scored to knot the score at two on a groundout to shortstop by Nick Biddison.

Two more miscues by the Quakes allowed the Ports to reclaim the lead in the top of the seventh. With one out Escorche reached on a two-base error by shortstop Jose Izarra and scored when Milone reached on a passed ball after striking out when Galiz's throw to first base ended up in right field to put the Ports ahead 3-2.

The Quakes, however, would have the last laugh. With Stockton reliever Garrett Irvin on for his second inning of work, Chris Newell led off with a game-tying solo home run to right center field on an 0-1 pitch. Liranzo then followed with a solo shot to right field to give the Quakes their first lead of the ballgame at 4-3.

Rancho Cucamonga reliever Madison Jeffrey retired the Ports in order in the top of the ninth inning to seal the win for the Quakes.

The Ports will try to even the series at two in game four on Friday night at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

