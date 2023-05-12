Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and Rawhide RHP Jose Cabrera are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotion:

5/12 (Friday, May 12th) - Star Wars Night, with Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Fresno Teachers Association & Central Valley Education Foundation!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Star Wars Night - Special Team Jerseys Worn that can be Bid on! Fans Encouraged to Dress Up - Will have Star Wars Costumed Performers in the Stands! *No Masks, Guns or Lightsabers will be allowed in.

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

IN A GALAXY...ACTUALLY PRETTY CLOSE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the only meeting in Fresno. The Grizzlies are 19-2 at home (three sweeps) and 36-9 all-time against the Rawhide. The Grizzlies have also won 14 of their last 16 contests against their Highway 99 rivals. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's nine wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

THE GRIZZLIES STRIKE BACK LATE: Over their past five games, the Grizzlies have scored 31 of their 36 runs in innings 7-9. In their last four contests, Fresno has recorded 15 runs in the eighth inning. On May 6-7 at Stockton and May 11 vs. Visalia, Fresno enjoyed comeback wins and one walk-off in the seventh inning or later. In Saturday's contest, the Grizzlies trailed 3-1 in the seventh before scoring eight runs over their final three innings, winning 9-4. On Sunday, Fresno once again trailed, this time 5-3. The Grizzlies erupted for 14 runs in the seventh and eighth frames, giving them a 15-7 victory. On Thursday, Fresno allowed five runs in the top of ninth and trailed 6-4 heading into their last at-bat. Fresno's comeback claws came out in full force in the ninth. Andy Perez looped a single and Ryan Ritter walked to start the inning. A groundout advanced the runners and Parker Kelly drew a walk to load the bases. EJ Andrews Jr. worked the count and walked as well, bringing home a run. Then, Skyler Messinger tied the contest with a sacrifice fly, bringing Jesus Ordonez to the plate. Ordonez was making his first start at home after joining the Grizzlies last week. On a 1-1 pitch, Ordonez slapped a single to right, past the first baseman and into the right field. The party was on as the Grizzlies mobbed Ordonez at second, giving Fresno a walk-off and crucial win.

CALIFORNIA LEAGUE LIGHTSABER LEADERBOARD: The Grizzlies have a plethora of players ranked among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard. Outfielder Jake Snider ranks second in batting average (.337), tied for third in runs (24), tied for fourth in triples (2), fifth in OBP (.446), tied for fifth in OPS (.913), tied for sixth in hits (31) and 10th in slugging percentage (.467). Infielder Ryan Ritter ranks tied for first in homers (7), tied for third in extra-base hits (12), tied for third in walks (22), fifth in total bases (50), tied for fifth in slugging percentage (.500), tied for seventh in RBI (20) and eighth in OPS (.889). Infielder Andy Perez ranks tied for second in triples (3), tied for sixth in hits (31) and tied for seventh in RBI (20). Infielder Luis Mendez ranks tied for fifth in walks (21) and sixth in OBP (.443). Outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. ranks seventh in homers (4). Outfielder Jesus Bugarin ranks tied for fourth in triples (2). Utility player Parker Kelly ranks fourth in OBP (.447) and 10th in batting average (.309).

THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH VARGAS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #12 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

THIS IS THE FRANCHISE-RECORD YOU ARE LOOKING FOR: On Sunday, May 7th at Stockton, Fresno scored an incredible 12 runs in the 8th inning, a franchise-record (since 1998). The previous Grizzlies run record in an inning was 11, done three times since 2005. On June 20, 2005, Fresno stomped Salt Lake 19-2 after an 11-run 5th. On June 29, 2007, Fresno beat Sacramento 13-4 after an 11-run 5th. The most recent time was on August 23, 2010 when Fresno defeated Colorado Springs at Security Service Field 12-3 after an 11-run 6th (the Grizzlies pitching coach was Pat Rice). The Grizzlies brought 16 batters to the plate and every starter tallied at least one run in the inning. Fresno did not record an extra-base hit, smacking seven singles (six recorded one or more RBI), walking five times and reaching on one error. Parker Kelly, Luis Mendez and Jake Snider reached base and scored in both of their plate appearances during the frame. Andy Perez laced two singles, driving in four runs during the absurd inning.

ATTACK OF THE GRIZZLIES: The Grizzlies 12-run 8th inning were the most runs scored by any professional baseball team in 2023 (MLB and MiLB). The Chicago White Sox (May 7 at Cincinnati, 17-4), Los Angeles Angels (13-1 at Oakland), Everett Aquasox (15-2 at Spokane, High-A Rockies), Norfolk Tides (21-2 vs Gwinnett) and most recently, Spokane Indians (High-A Rockies, 18-1 vs Hillsboro) scored 11 runs in a single inning this year. The 12 runs by Fresno were the most scored by any minor league team since August 26, 2022 when Fredericksburg plated 13 runs in the 7th inning against Down East (23-8). A week prior to that (August 19, 2022), Sugar Land scored an insane 17 runs in the 6th inning against Oklahoma City in a double header (21-4). No MLB team has tallied that many runs in one inning since at least 1974. The closest any MLB team has come to that mark was the 1996 Texas Rangers, who put up 16 on the Baltimore Orioles. However, Sugar Land didn't set a MiLB record. The Waco Cubs scored 18 runs in an inning against the Beaumont Exporters way back in 1930.

WEAR THE WOOKIE: Beige (1-3), Red (8-6), Black & Gold (1-3), Gray (3-3), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

MAY 13, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Visalia RHP Ricardo Yan (0-3, 3.05) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-2, 6.86)

MAY 14, 2023 VS. VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 1:05 PM PT

Visalia LHP Brock Jones (0-2, 7.79) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (0-0, 6.00)

MAY 16, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.00) vs. Modesto TBD

MAY 17, 2023 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Blake Adams (1-1, 1.20) vs. Modesto TBD

Upcoming Promotions:

5/13 (Saturday, May 13th) - Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company! With Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Growers Night - Rooted in Agriculture, Presented by Stamoules Produce Company. 4-H and FFA Scholarship Presentation.

Promotion: Grizzlies Alternate Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans).

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

5/14 (Sunday, May 14th) - Mothers Day at the Ballpark! & Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 1:05pm

Opponent: Visalia Rawhide

Promotion: Mom's get in free! Special Mom-Mosa (alcoholic and non) with souvenir cup available in Kodiak Club and Fresno Social. Discount Ticket for the family!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Water Slides, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses & More!

