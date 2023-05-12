Rawhide Fall to Grizzlies 5-3; Grizzlies Tie the Series

VISALIA, CA -Grizzlies defeat the Rawhide 5-3 to even the series at two games a piece. Jose Cabrera takes the loss after allowing four runs in three innings pitched. The Grizzlies starter, Jordy Vargas, pitched a career-high seven innings for his third win of the season.

Rawhide struck first and took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Christian Cerda's second home run of the season. In the second, Cabrera gave up two home runs and a triple for three runs to score. He gave up the fourth run in the third inning, which was a large enough lead for the Grizzlies pitching staff.

Fresno's staff struck out nine Rawhide batters while allowing seven hits. Rawhide did score two runs in the eighth inning off two hits and a walk, but the comeback fell short.

Rawhide look to get back in the win column tomorrow at 6:50 P.M. at Chukchansi Park.

