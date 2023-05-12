Upcoming Storm Baseball Homestand Information (May 15th - May 21st)

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers:

Date: Tuesday, May 2nd

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

On our third Tuesday of the season, we're bringing Trivia back! Not only will our entire night be trivia-themed but we will be holding a LIVE trivia event on our Oscar Tortola Party Deck! For any avid trivia connoisseur, this is the most unique trivia experience you will ever have. With a live baseball game occurring while you answer questions and that ability to be included in multiple in-game inning breaks, walking away victorious is more rewarding than the grand prize. Speaking of grand prize, if you win, you get to choose a game this season to spend a game in one of our premium seats! You and your crew will be given FREE tickets to a game this season in our 4-top section

Michelob Ultra Club Four Tops & 3rd Base Four Tops Presented by Coca Cola

Located along the first and third base lines near the concourse, the Four Tops provide a spacious seating option with four padded seats and a tabletop perfect for food and beverage. With an ideal view of the game, you don't even have to get up to get food. Let our wait staff take care of you!

Sign up at the ballpark on Tuesday at our Oscar Tortola Deck and test your knowledge!

Get your tickets TODAY!

All Information:

- Free Parking in all lots

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Woof Wednesday Presented By What's Barking Premium Dog Treats:

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Every Wednesday, all year long, you can bring your dog, cat, or whatever other four-legged friend you want into the ballpark for just $1 at our Ticket Office. Our pets make every day better but they make baseball perfect! Bring yours to The Diamond this week.

As an additional perk, this night is presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats! These great partners offer incredible dog treats on our concourse and it's their desire to discuss their unique and delicious options with you and your pup!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Southwest Healthcare Buyout

- Concession Stand 2 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company

Date: Thursday, May 4th

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

First Pitch: 6:00 PM

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company will now include TWO free food items from local vendors with your ticket into the ballpark in addition to our Thirsty Thursday All-You-Can-Drink option!

All Information:

- Two Free Food Samples from local restaurants (Skybox Tavern & Outlaw BBQ)

- $30 All-You-Can-Drink Promotion (Available inside the Ballpark)

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Halfway to Halloween

Date: Friday, May 5th

Gates Open: 6:00 PM

First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Our favorite holiday of the year has finally arrived and we hope you choose to spend it with us this year! The Diamond will be full of Halloween ghosts, ghouls, tricks, and treats this season! And, If you come to the stadium in your favorite, family-friendly, Halloween costume you will get a FREE ticket to your next Storm game! Enjoy our Halloween music, concession stand trick or treating, face painters, and much more for one time only this season!

No fake weapons will be permitted inside the stadium.

All Information:

- Wear a Costume a Receive a FREE Ticket to your Next Storm Game

-Storm Staff in Halloween Costumes

-Concession Stand Trick or Treating

-Face Painters

-Balloon Artists

-Halloween Decorations

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

"The Show"

Date: Saturday, April 22nd

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

First Pitch: 5:00 PM

Your ticket into the stadium on Saturdays now includes parking in Lot C, all-you-can-eat from gates open (Early Access at 3:45 PM) until mid-1st, a Lightning Squad Pep Band performance, incredible pre-game entertainment, nonstop fan interaction/fun, and much more!

"The Show Preview" which includes all the fun you can handle without all the food you can eat, is now both available at our Box Office and Online for just $20!

All Information:

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Sunday RUNday (LE Slugfest)

Date: Sunday, April 23rd

Gates Open: 12:00 PM

First Pitch: 1:00 PM

LE SLUGFEST:

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING RETURNS TO THE DIAMOND ON MAY 21ST. WE WILL CELEBRATE ALL THINGS WRESTLING, MUSCLES, AND TAKEDOWNS. THIS INCLUDES A WILD POST-GAME, PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MATCH ON US! THIS SUNDAY YOU WILL GET TWO SHOWS FOR THE PRICE OF ONE AND THE WRESTLING WILL BE SURE NOT TO DISAPPOINT AS WE'RE PUTTING THE SLUG IN SLUGFEST ON MAY 21ST.

Our Kids Run the Show has been such a popular promotion that we decided to extend it to the entire season! Every Sunday, your kids will have the opportunity to become an emcee or PA announcer one half-inning at a time by visiting the Info booth before the game and signing up!

All Information:

- Pre-game Little League Parade

- Free Parking in Lot C

- Concession Stand 1, 2 & 3 Open, Michi Tacos, Batter-up Bakery, 1st Base Bar & DTR

Make sure to get all of your tickets ONLY at StormBaseball.com

