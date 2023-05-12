Quakes Boat Race Ports on Friday

May 12, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - After playing three straight one-run games in their series with Stockton, the Quakes enjoyed a good old-fashioned blowout on Friday night at LoanMart Field, hammering the Ports by a final of 11-1.

Jose Izarra led off the game with a home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle, as the Quakes never looked back, scoring five in the first inning against Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez (0-5) to set the tone in front of nearly 4,000 fans.

Rancho starter Payton Martin used just 25 pitches over two scoreless innings, while Chris Campos nabbed his team-leading fifth win of the year, as he allowed just one run over 3.2 innings in relief.

Nick Biddison and Jorge Puerta both chipped in with three RBIs each, as the Quakes have now won three of four in the series and can clinch another series victory with a win in either of the two remaining games.

The Quakes (23-9) will send Peter Heubeck (0-2) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll take on Stockton lefty James Gonzalez (0-3) at 6:30pm.

Saturday's game is sold out, but fans that already have tickets will enjoy Star Wars Night with post-game Fireworks and a Star Wars jersey auction, thanks to Baker's Drive-Thru.

The Quakes will complete the home stand on Sunday at 2pm with a special Mother's Day Game, as kids and moms will "run the bases" after the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.