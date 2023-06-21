Late Comeback Falls Short as Lincoln Edges Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - It's not often the batter literally leading off the game makes the difference but it occurred on Wednesday night at Shaw Park as the Lincoln Saltdogs (17-17) leadoff man Zane Zurbrugg (1) hit the second pitch of the game down the left field line for a homer--his first as a professional helping lead the visitors to a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (13-22).

The first three batters for Lincoln had hits as the Saltdogs would score twice in the first against Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez (2-4). Those were the only runs Ramirez would allow in six innings. He gave up six hits, walked four and struck out three.

The Goldeyes managed a run in the fifth inning on three straight singles capped on an RBI hit by right fielder Max Murphy, that made it 2-1 Saltdogs.

In the seventh against Winnipeg reliever Tyler Jandron, Lincoln added two runs on a two-out, two-strike double by first baseman Yanio Perez. He has two-run doubles in both games of this series.

The Goldeyes would fight back with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a pair of RBI groundouts, one by Murphy and the other by designated hitter Andrew Shaps which put the Lincoln lead to 4-3.

Lincoln starter Zach Keenan (2-0) allowed one run over five innings. He struck out four, allowed a walk and seven hits. Keenan is 2-0 lifetime and has only given up one run over 12 innings at Shaw Park in two appearances going back to last year. Left-hander Steffon Moore (4) earned the save with two scoreless innings.

Winnipeg has dropped five straight at home. The Goldeyes look to avoid the sweep on Thursday night at 6:30. The scheduled starters are right-hander Josh Roeder (1-4) for Lincoln against Winnipeg native, right-hander Marc-André Habeck (1-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Brynn Martinez streak of reaching base safely in 22 straight games came to an end going 0-4

Tommy McCarthy had two hits, his first multi-hit game since June 7th vs. Chicago

The bullpen appearance for Jandron was his second this season

Dayson Croes has three straight multi-hit games, and eight hits in that span. His .382 batting average leads the league

Winnipeg had ten hits--all singles

The Goldeyes are 4-6 in one-run games

