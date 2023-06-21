Dogs Limit Cougar Bats to Take Series

GENEVA, Ill. - In a combined effort by the bullpen, the Chicago Dogs held the Kane County Cougars to just one run on four hits as Chicago claimed a 4-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Bryan Warzek started the game for Chicago (20-16) and pitched two scoreless innings. Following Warzek's departure, Nolan Lamere allowed one run across two innings of work. Jonathan Chesire (1-2) earned the win by pitching three perfect innings with five strikeouts before Brian Schlitter earned the save with a scoreless ninth.

For the second straight game, the Dogs plated a run in the first inning. Facing Cougars (17-19) starter Tyler Beardsley (3-2), Ryan Lidge reached on a two out single. Then, Josh Altmann lifted a double to left-center to score Lidge and make it 1-0.

In the top of the third, the Dogs added another tally. With one out in the frame, Matt Bottcher belted an opposite field solo homer down the left field line to push the Dogs lead to two runs.

The Cougars responded with a run in the bottom of third against Lamere. Following a Cornelius Randolph walk, Jimmy Kerrigan reached on a fielder's choice. Kerrigan then induced a balk from Lamere to reach second base. After the balk, TJ Bennett smacked a line drive single through the middle to score Kerrigan and make it 2-1.

Chicago went on to add two more runs in the fifth on a Jesus Lujano single and a Nick Heath triple to make it 4-1. Cougars' relievers Keith Rogalla and CJ Carter held the Dogs off the board for the final three innings, but the bats never got going for Kane County.

The Cougars conclude the series with the Dogs on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Tyler Palm (4-2, 5.02) takes the mound for the Dogs against Cougars' righty Jack Fox (4-1, 1.84). Thursday's game will be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite with $2 domestic beers, $2 sodas, and $2 hot dogs. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

