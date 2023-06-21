Henry, Sweeney's Three-Hit Efforts Lift Birds Over Milwaukee
June 21, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Franklin, WI - Jabari Henry and Darnell Sweeney each finished with three hits as the Canaries topped Milwaukee 5-3 on Wednesday.
The Milkmen opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo homerun but Henry led off the top of the second with a double and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Clanin to tie the game.
Wyatt Ulrich reached base on a two-out error in the fourth inning and Clanin drove him in with a single. Milwaukee scored twice in the home half to go back in front 3-2 but Henry and Welington Dotel answered with RBI singles in the top of the fifth.
Sweeney tripled to begin the seventh inning and scored on a two-out hit from Mike Hart. Milwaukee threatened in their half of the ninth, putting two runners into scoring position with no one out but Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless frame to earn his seventh save.
Neil Lang allowed three runs over six innings to earn the win while the Canaries bullpen combined to toss three scoreless frames. Sioux Falls is now 15-22 and will look to clinch the three-game series Thursday at 6:35pm.
