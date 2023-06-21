Late Push Not Enough for RailCats to Overcome RedHawks

Fargo, ND - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (15-21) mounted a furious comeback attempt, scoring five runs over the final three innings, but an early deficit proved too big to erase as they dropped the series opener to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (21-11) 10-6.

The RedHawks got their offense going right away as they carved out a comfortable lead in the early stages. One run in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, and three runs in the fourth inning pushed them ahead 6-0, giving the RailCats a large obstacle to overcome.

As the game's halfway point quickly approached, the RailCats got their offense going and found their way onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Paul Mondesi roped a two-out double, and Daniel Lingua promptly dropped a single into right field to score him, cutting the Fargo-Moorhead advantage to five.

However, the RedHawks did not have to wait long to make up the Gary SouthShore tally. Their lineup put together another big inning, striking for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, pulling ahead 9-1 heading into the final three frames.

Down by eight, the RailCats refused to allow the RedHawks to pull away and mounted a seventh-inning rally. Jose Contreras and Lingua lined singles, setting up Gio Díaz to rope a base hit into right field to bring Contreras home and move Lingua to third. Two batters later, Jesus Marriaga drew a walk that ended in a wild pitch, chasing Lingua in to cut the Fargo-Moorhead edge to six.

The very next inning, the RailCats rallied again, slashing the RedHawks' lead in half. LG Castillo, Victor Nova, and Contreras registered consecutive singles to load the bases before back-to-back run-scoring groundouts plated a pair. Díaz then grooved a double to the right field wall, capping off a three-run frame to storm them back to within three runs.

Nevertheless, Fargo-Moorhead found a response in the bottom of the eighth. A bloop single generated their 10th run, advancing their cushion to four, and their bullpen tossed a scoreless ninth inning to seal Gary SouthShore's fate.

The RailCats return to Newman Outdoor Field tomorrow at 7:02 p.m. as they look to even the series against the RedHawks. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv and broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

