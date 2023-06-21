Goldeyes 30th Anniversary Luncheon Will be a Big Hit

WINNIPEG, MB - On Thursday, August 11 at Noon, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will hold their 30th Anniversary Luncheon at The Fairmont Hotel in downtown Winnipeg. Featuring former Goldeyes great and two-time American Association champion Reggie Abercrombie, the luncheon will honour the Goldeyes legend while celebrating 30 years of the team's history. Members of the current club will be joined by team alumni at the luncheon.

"Reggie was one of the most dynamic and exciting players to have ever played in our league," said Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "Not only was he one of the best on the field, he was a true ambassador for the Goldeyes off the field. Reggie never said no to a request to attend a kids' camp or speak at a school or charity event. We were all fortunate to watch Reggie play and I'm thrilled that we will be able to honour him for what he did on August 11."

Hosting the event and sharing his unique brand of humour will be 103.1 Virgin Radio morning show host Ace Burpee.

"I'm stoked to be a part of celebrating 30 amazing years of Goldeyes baseball. Also, Reggie is on my all-time top 10 Winnipeg athletes list so I'm pumped for him to be honoured".

A "Baseball Hot Stove" will include two dynamic Winnipeg media personalities, Andrew "Hustler" Paterson from Winnipeg Sports Talk and Brody Jackson from QX 104 Country, along with Reggie Abercrombie whose #11 jersey will be retired at the Goldeyes game later that evening at Shaw Park.

Paterson commented, "Reggie Abercrombie was not only one of the greatest players in American Association history but also one of the most colourful characters in the Winnipeg sports scene for many years. I can't wait to be a part of the 30th anniversary event and help welcome Reggie into a select group of Goldeyes legends."

"Thirty years of commitment to this community is an incredible accomplishment for the Winnipeg Goldeyes and a testament to our province's love of baseball," said Jackson. "Reggie is one of my all-time favourite athletes to play in Winnipeg and I look forward to celebrating his time with the Goldeyes along with the team's anniversary. I just really hope it's a seated event, otherwise Hus and I will look rather short next to the home run champ."

Sponsored by Manitoba Pork and United Firefighters of Winnipeg Local 867, guests can look forward to a delicious luncheon prepared by the Fairmont Winnipeg's Executive Chef Nitin Sharma and his team.

Everyone in attendance will receive a limited-edition Reggie Abercrombie Bobblehead courtesy of long-time Goldeyes partner ABC Fire & Safety. A silent auction of sports memorabilia will take place with proceeds going to the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation plus an interactive "Heads or Tails" promotion, sponsored by the Royal Canadian Mint, will amuse guests.

Tables and individual tickets for the Goldeyes 30th Anniversary Luncheon are available now while they last. You can purchase tables or tickets by contacting Dan Chase at 204-956-3218 or dan@goldeyes.com.

