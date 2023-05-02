Late Cardinal HR Rally Stuns Travs

Springfield, MO-The Springfield Cardinals hit four late home runs and rallied to beat the Arkansas Travelers 8-6 in a day game on Tuesday. Arkansas led by as many as four runs in the seventh inning but dropped their second straight game. It was the fourth consecutive win for the Cardinals. Springfield scored six times in the eighth inning, all on a trio of homers to turn a three-run deficit into a three-run lead. Logan Warmoth hit his first home run of the season for Arkansas in the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Moments after Chandler Redmond had hit a two-run homer to cut the Travs lead to one, Nick Raposo lofted a fly ball just beyond the fence in the left field corner for a tying homer.

* Mike Antico ripped a three-run home run with two out in the eighth inning to put Springfield on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Riley Unroe: 2-4, RBI

* RHP Jake Haberer: 3 IP, 2 H, R, BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* It was the Travs first loss of the season when leading after seven innings.

* The four-run deficit was the largest erased by an opponent this year in a game they won.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday with another day game. Scheduled starters are Emerson Hancock (2-1, 5.29) for Arkansas and Wilfredo Pereira (0-1, 4.11) for Springfield. First pitch is at 11:30 a.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

