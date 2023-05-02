Missions to Play Doubleheader on May 10th vs. Hooks

May 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club will be hosting a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 10th against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Game one will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two beginning about 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

The doubleheader will include the rescheduled game from April 23rd that was rained out while the Missions were visiting the Hooks in Corpus Christi. San Antonio will be the home team for game one and Corpus Christi will be the home team for game two.

Fans who have previously purchased tickets for May 10th will be able to attend both games. Fans who purchase tickets for May 10th will also be able to attend both games. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for the doubleheader.

Wednesday, May 10th will be a Military Appreciation Night. Courtesy of Chevrolet, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the 1st Base Box Office at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

For more information about the doubleheader, call 210-675-7275.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2023 season is the 121st professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2023 season are available now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. Single game tickets are on sale now. The Missions Box Office will be cashless this season. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office using credit cards. For more information on the upcoming season call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.