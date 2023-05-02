Riders Score 11 in Massive Series-Opening Win

May 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - For the second-straight game, the Frisco RoughRiders scored in every inning except for two in an 11-2 win over the Midland RockHounds to open their series on Tuesday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Frisco (12-10) jumped on the board first in the top of the first inning when Kellen Strahm laced an RBI single to right, plating Thomas Saggese.

In the bottom of the first, Midland (11-11) tied the game with a bases-loaded walk from J.J. Schwarz.

The Riders grabbed the lead back in the top of the third. Saggese ripped an RBI single to make it 2-1, one of his four hits on the night to match a career-best.

Josh Sale joined the scoring in the fourth when he ripped a two-run homer for his first career Double-A long ball to push the lead to 4-1, but Midland had another bases-loaded walk in the fifth to draw within two.

From that point on, it was all Frisco. Scott Kapers collected an RBI double and then scored on a Luisangel Acuña RBI single in the sixth before Trevor Hauver hit a sacrifice fly and Sale plated another run with an RBI single in the seventh.

Leading 8-2 in the eighth, another run scored for the Riders on an error and Jax Biggers lifted an RBI single to left for his third hit on the night. Acuña capped the scoring with an RBI groundout in the ninth.

On the mound, Wyatt Sparks (1-0) earned the win in his Double-A debut by throwing three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Theo McDowell (2.1 innings), Hever Bueno (1.0) and Alex Speas (1.0) each added runless relief as well.

Joey Estes (0-3) took the loss for Midland, ceding four runs in his start.

The RoughRiders continue their series to Midland in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. RHP Tekoah Roby (1-2, 5.79) starts for the RoughRiders against RHP Ryan Cusick (0-1, 3.18).

Frisco's next home game is Tuesday, May 9th at 6:05 p.m. against the Wichita Wind Surge. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.