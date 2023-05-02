Hooks Make Most of Three Hits, Claim Opener

CORPUS CHRISTI - The tandem of Spencer Arrighetti and Julio Robaina made a Shay Whitcomb bases-loaded double in the sixth stand up as the Hooks edged Amarillo, 3-1, in Tuesday night's series opener at Whataburger Field.

Arrighetti limited the Sod Poodles to two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.0 shutout frames.

Robaina entered in the sixth and allowed an unearned run as Amarillo established a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was short-lived as the Hooks loaded the bases to start their half of the sixth. Quincy Hamilton and rehabbing Astro Chas McCormick worked walks while Joey Loperfido beat out an infield hit, bringing Whitcomb to the plate. The slugger from San Diego cleared the bases by driving a double into the right-field corner for a 3-1 CC lead.

Whitcomb leads club with 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBIs in 20 games.

Following an RBI double in the Amarillo sixth, Robaina proceeded to retire 11 of the final 13 batters to pick up his first win of the season.

McCormick, who made a terrific diving catch in shallow center, went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

