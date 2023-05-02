Explosive 8th Inning Leads Cardinals to 8-6 Win over the Travelers

Springfield, MO - A 2-run shot to right center field from the Texas League HR leader 1B Chandler Redmond (9), followed by a solo home run from C Nick Raposo (1) and a 3-run missile from CF Mike Antico (3) in the bottom of the 8th inning sealed the Cardinals 8-6 win over the Travelers on Tuesday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Cardinals have won four straight games, the longest win-streak in the Texas League this season.

Decisions:

W: RHP Logan Sawyer (1-0)

L: RHP Collin Kober (0-1)

Notables:

1B Chandler Redmond has gone yard in his last four games with his 2-run shot in an explosive 8th inning this afternoon. He ranks 2nd in the league with 25 RBIs.

CF Mike Antico went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, extending his hitting streak to six games.

C Nick Raposo knobbed his first long ball of the season, with a solo shot that was part of the Cardinals' 8th inning rally. He went 2-for-4 and now has hits in 7 of his first 10 games.

2B Nick Dunn is currently on a six-game hitting streak, batting .440 with 3 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 R.

SS Arquímedes Gamboa extended his hitting streak to 8 games with home runs in 4 of them, batting .333 with 4 HR, 11 RBI, and a league-leading 10 R.

3B Jacob Buchberger hit his 5th home run of the season, his 4th in his last 12 games.

On Deck:

Wednesday, May 3, 11:30am - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (0-1, 4.11) vs. ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 5.29)

Day Baseball / PLAY BALL Educational Day with KY3 Weather School

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

