Surge Drop Opener in NW Arkansas

May 2, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge hit a pair of two run home runs to open the two week road-trip but it was not enough as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Surge 6-4 in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon.

The Naturals started lefty Daniel Lynch on Tuesday on a rehab assignment from the Kansas City Royals. He pitched two and a third innings allowed two runs on four hits and had six strikeouts. David Banuelos hit a 409-foot home run to centerfield off of him in the second inning to start the scoring.

The Naturals sent eight hitters to the plate in the in the third inning to take the lead. Northwest Arkansas scored four runs on three hits taking advantage of two walks in the inning. Jorge Bonifacio had two hits, scored twice and drove home two runs for the Naturals.

The Wind Surge cut it to a one run deficit in the fourth inning with a two run home run from Armani Smith.

Dante Biasi pitched an inning allowed one run and earned the win in relief for the Naturals. Wichita starter Travis Adams allowed five runs in four innings to drop his season record to 1-4.

The Surge stranded nine in the game and finished one for fourteen with runners on base.

The Wind Surge dropped their season high fourth consecutive game. Wichita is 9-13 on the season and the Naturals are 11-11.

NOTES - The Wind Surge fell to 0-8 in day games this season and lost for the first time in a series opener 4-1 for the season. It was the second consecutive Tuesday that the Wind Surge faced a starting pitcher on a rehab assignment.

UPCOMING - The Wind Surge and Naturals continue the series on Wednesday evening at 7:05. The Surge will start LH Aaron Rozek against RH Andrew Hoffman.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, May 16 vs Arkansas Travelers.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.