Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the Women's National Basketball Association's all-time leading scorer, announced her retirement; the Southern League's Birmingham Barons named Guillermo Quiroz their new manager; and the United Football League announced rule changes for the 2025 season. Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, announced her retirement today following a storied two-decade career. Mercury and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia: "Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I've been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate. She's had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury and she will forever be part of our family." Mercury and Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein: "Diana has been the face of the Mercury and women's basketball for 20 years. She revolutionized the game with her scoring ability, infectious personality and the edge she brought to the court every night. There will only ever be one Diana Taurasi, and she will continue to inspire us for years to come and remain part of the fabric of this city."

The Phoenix Mercury star joins "Good Morning America" to talk live with Robin Roberts about her next career move.

Stephen A. Smith, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Monica McNutt join Molly Qerim on First Take to react to Diana Taurasi's retirement after playing 20 seasons in the WNBA.

Serena Williams, one of the world's most celebrated athletes, will be a new owner of the Tempo. Williams joins the team's ownership group alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the rst Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," said Serena Williams. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes - I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."

Serena Williams joins Toronto Tempo ownership group

The Chicago Sky announced that the Sky's two home games against the Indiana Fever will now be played at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. In addition to the venue change, the game originally set for Saturday, July 26, will now be played on Sunday, July 27, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. CT. The game on Saturday, June 7 will remain on its initial date and tipoff time of 7 p.m. CT. The pair of games will be the first-ever WNBA games in United Center history. They will feature two highly-anticipated matchups between the Sky and Fever, including Chicago's Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Indiana's Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana Fever forward Kristy Wallace announced today that she will not play during the 2025 WNBA season, electing to sit out the year. As a result, Wallace's contract will be suspended and she will not be eligible to return during the 2025 season, with the Fever retaining her rights. "This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time," Wallace said. "I would like to thank the Fever organization for working with me throughout this process, giving me both time and consideration, and for their support of my decision. I look forward to cheering the team on from afar during this upcoming season."

NBA G League

The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks announce today, the team has acquired Johnny Davis via waivers. Davis, 23-years old (6-4, 195-pounds), appeared in 34 games this season with the Washington Wizards, recording 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 steals over 7.1 minutes. He recorded a season-high nine points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal vs. Miami (Nov 2, 2024). The three-year vet holds career averages of 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists, while shooting 39.7-percent from the field, over 11.4 minutes in 112 games played (11 starts).

G League's Top Dunks of February 2025

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that former Vice President Josie Pingitore has been promoted to the team's President. Pingitore comes into this role with over 20 years of sports and entertainment experience under her belt, including 10 months with the Honey Badgers as Vice President. While her expertise lies in many different areas, she excels in project management, creative business development, and relationship building. Pingitore's tenure within the CEBL has proven her to be a passionate, results-driven executive, having spent time at the league office since its inception in 2018. "I am honoured to step into the role of President of the Brampton Honey Badgers," said Josie Pingitore. "It has been a privilege to be part of this organization's growth and success, and I am excited to lead us into the next chapter. With our dedicated team, passionate fans, and strong community partnerships, I look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to elevate the Honey Badgers both on and off the court."

BASEBALL

Southern League

Guillermo Quiroz, who brings 19 years of playing experience in major league baseball, has been named Manager of the Birmingham Barons for the 2025 season. Quiroz has been with the Winston-Salem Dash (A+) the last two seasons. The Barons are coming off a Southern League Championship and Quiroz wants to keep the winning going in Birmingham. "Sergio (Santos) did a nice job with the guys that we had in Birmingham last year," said Quiroz. "Some of those guys started the year with me in Winston-Salem so I know what they are capable of doing. Really looking forward to being in Birmingham. A new challenge for me being in a new city. I have never been in Birmingham, but I am really looking forward to it." The Barons new manager spent two years with the Dash. The Dash had 120 wins and 138 losses in two seasons in the South Atlantic League.

Pacific Coast League

Minor League Baseball announced that the 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 27th in Las Vegas. The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League announced its rules changes for the upcoming 2025 season. Continuously striving to deliver a more exciting, fast-paced game on the field, the league is making changes in three key areas for this season: kickoffs, coaches challenges, and onside kicks:

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS Commissioner Don Garber visits Indianapolis amid expansion team push

National Women's Soccer League

Portland Thorns FC announced that forward Morgan Weaver, defender Nicole Payne, and defender Marie Muller have been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list. Each player is recovering from a knee injury, and the club remains fully committed to providing them with the world-class support and resources they need throughout their rehabilitation process. Morgan Weaver suffered an injury to her right knee in January 2025, the same knee she had surgery on in May 2024. Nicole Payne sustained an ACL injury to her right knee during the match against Angel City FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational on February 16. Marie Muller experienced an ACL injury to her right knee while on duty with the German Women's National Team on February 19.

Canadian Premier League

Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced the transfer of midfielder James Cameron to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, for an undisclosed fee and future considerations. Cameron, 20, is the second outgoing transfer of the off-season for Vancouver, after his former VFC teammate Grady McDonnell was moved to Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League last month for a club-record fee. The native of North Vancouver was identified by his hometown club when he attended an open trial held by VFC ahead of its inaugural season in 2023. He represented the organization on back-to-back development contracts before signing his first professional contract with the Eagles in July.

Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the transfer of goalkeeper Emil Gazdov to Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal for an undisclosed fee. Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the transfer of goalkeeper Emil Gazdov to Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal for an undisclosed fee. In little less than five years with the club, the native of North Vancouver made his professional debut, earned the coveted role as the Tridents' No.1 goalkeeper and established himself as one of the top netminders in the League. Gazdov was the recipient of the 2024 Golden Glove Award last November, which honoured him as the best goalkeeper in the league for that season.

MLS NEXT Pro

Huntsville City Football Club welcomes new mascot, Marshall the Cosmic Goat

Canadian Premier League

The Halifax Wanderers have acquired Canadian U21 defender Adam Pearlman on a season-long loan from MLS side Toronto FC.

Pearlman, 19, has already racked up an impressive 73 appearances between MLS and MLS Next Pro, logging over 6000 minutes over the past three seasons. He made his MLS debut for Toronto FC in 2023. "Adam is another promising young Canadian talent we are pleased to welcome to Halifax this season," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "During his time so far in Toronto and for national youth teams, he has displayed a high technical ability and professionalism. We are looking forward to this collaboration with TFC on his continued development and thrilled Adam chose Wanderers among his many offers for this important next step of his career."

United Soccer League One

The Greenville Liberty's Friday, June 6th match and the Triumph's Saturday, June 7th match will be played at Clemson's Historic Riggs Field, the clubs announced Wednesday. The Liberty will host regional rival Asheville City SC on Friday at 7:00 PM, and the Triumph will host expansion side FC Naples on Saturday at 7:00 PM. The Liberty match will mark the first time the club has played a match in Clemson. Triumph SC played a regular season match against Lexington at Historic Riggs Field in 2024 after the match was moved due to Hurricane Helene.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Kansas City Comets have acquired defender Stefan Mijatovic via trade with the Tacoma Stars for cash considerations. At 6-foot-4, Mijatovic brings another athletic presence to the Comets' defense with the ability to produce offensively. In 80 games throughout his MASL career, he has 40 goals and 30 assists. "While Stefan has performed well at times, he has bounced around our league due to various personal issues," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "We feel that our culture of Total Player/Person Development will give Stefan an opportunity to prove himself worthy of putting on that Comets jersey."

Catch up on what you might've missed in Week 13 in the MASL with this week's edition of MASL in 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky!

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with MASL veteran Joey Tavernese of the Harrisburg Heat!

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that the team has traded Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks, and the Rock's 2025 Fourth Round Pick to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the Roughnecks' 2026 First Round Pick, Robert Hudson, and Gowah Abrams. "This was the hardest thing I've had to do since beginning my time as the GM of this team," expressed Dawick about trading the reigning NLL Goaltender of the Year. "Nick has been the backbone of this team for a long time, and I can't even begin to explain what he has meant to this team both on and off the floor. The opportunity to recoup a first round draft pick in an extremely deep draft, along with Robert and Gowah is the best move for the franchise going forward. We wish Nick and Tyler nothing but success in Calgary."

NLL Top Plays: Week 14

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

With their goalie pulled for a delayed penalty, the Hartford Wolf Pack scored on their own empty net late in the second period against the Utica Comets.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Saves of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - February 17-23, 2025

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

After a nail-biting win over the Atlanta Vibe (6-8) in five sets, the Orlando Valkyries (10-4) push their win streak to eight, setting the record for consecutive wins in Pro Volleyball Federation history. It also marks the Valkyries as the first team to win 10 matches, a testament to how special the season has been.

After helping the Columbus Fury to a 3-0 week, opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Rapacz played in all 12 sets over the Fury's three matches in Week 7. She led the team in points in all three outings and in kills versus Vegas (Feb. 17) and Atlanta (Feb. 23). Rapacz recorded a season-high .389 hitting percentage in the victory against Atlanta and her 19 kills against Vegas are the second-most in a match this season for the Fury. This is her first career PVF weekly honor.

League One Volleyball

Paige Reagor, a middle blocker from Frisco, Texas, is joining LOVB Madison Volleyball in the midst of the team's inaugural season. Paige played collegiate volleyball at Charleston Southern University and UT Arlington. She began at Charleston Southern, earning a spot on the Big South's All-Freshman Team in 2019. The next season, she earned First Team All-Big South honors. After taking the 2022 college season off, Paige transferred to UTA and set career highs in kills and hitting percentage, earning Second Team All-Conference. Last year, she was named to the WAC First Team after leading the Mavs to their first NCAA birth in more than two decades.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Highlights from Max Sheppard's nine-year career with the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds. Sheppard signed with the New York Empire for the 2025 season, and leaves Pittsburgh as the franchise leader in assists, goals, and total yardage.

