Vancouver FC Transfers James Cameron to Colorado Rapids

February 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the transfer of midfielder James Cameron to the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer, for an undisclosed fee and future considerations.

Cameron, 20, is the second outgoing transfer of the off-season for Vancouver, after his former VFC teammate Grady McDonnell was moved to Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League last month for a club-record fee.

The native of North Vancouver was identified by his hometown club when he attended an open trial held by VFC ahead of its inaugural season in 2023. He represented the organization on back-to-back development contracts before signing his first professional contract with the Eagles in July.

Cameron earned 37 pro appearances in all competitions for Vancouver over two seasons, scoring one goal. He is the club's all-time leader in appearances by an Under-21 player, and was nominated for the League's Best Canadian Under-21 Player Award following the 2023 CPL regular season.

His emergence on the professional stage with Vancouver also drew interest from Canada's Under-20 men's national team. Cameron was first called up to the squad in February 2024 for the Concacaf Under-20 Championship qualifiers, and then represented his country in the subsequent tournament last July.

Cameron is set to begin his time within the Colorado Rapids organization with Colorado Rapids 2 of MLS Next Pro.

Vancouver FC currently has 16 players signed to its 2025 roster.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Feb. 28, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Niko Giantsopoulos, Callum Irving

Defenders: Elage Bah, Joey Buchanan, Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Tyler Crawford, Vasco Fry, Emrick Fotsing, TJ Tahid, Dominic Joseph

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Mikaël Cantave, Alejandro Dìaz, José Navarro

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.