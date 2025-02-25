Kristy Wallace to Forgo the 2025 Season

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever forward Kristy Wallace announced today that she will not play during the 2025 WNBA season, electing to sit out the year. As a result, Wallace's contract will be suspended and she will not be eligible to return during the 2025 season, with the Fever retaining her rights.

"This has not been an easy decision for me, but one that I make knowing it is what is in my best interest at this time," Wallace said. "I would like to thank the Fever organization for working with me throughout this process, giving me both time and consideration, and for their support of my decision. I look forward to cheering the team on from afar during this upcoming season."

A native of Australia, Wallace joined the Fever in 2023. Last season, Wallace appeared in 26 games, averaging 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds.

