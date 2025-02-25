Diana Taurasi Announces Retirement

February 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, announced her retirement today following a storied two-decade career. Please see quotes below from the Phoenix Mercury organization:

Mercury and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia:

"Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I've been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate. She's had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury and she will forever be part of our family."

Mercury and Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein:

"Diana has been the face of the Mercury and women's basketball for 20 years. She revolutionized the game with her scoring ability, infectious personality and the edge she brought to the court every night. There will only ever be one Diana Taurasi, and she will continue to inspire us for years to come and remain part of the fabric of this city."

Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren:

"Diana's impact on our organization and league, the championships, and her countless accolades speak for themselves, but what will always stand out to me is her unmatched work ethic, dedication to her craft and passion for the game. She put in countless hours while no one was watching and she never took any shortcuts. I have tremendous respect and admiration for her - as a fan, as a colleague and as a friend. I am incredibly grateful for the friendship we have built over the years."

Mercury and Suns Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Mercury General Manager from 2013-23) Jim Pitman:

"Playing an entire career with one team is rare, and it has been extraordinary for our organization and city to have Dee as the heart and soul of the Mercury for the last two decades. She is the most prolific scorer and fiercest competitor our game has ever seen. Having a close-up seat to her greatness, on and off the court, has been an incredible privilege."

Mercury President Vince Kozar:

"Beyond the highlights and the accolades, Diana Taurasi is loyalty personified. She turned a city she'd never visited into her family's home, and by virtue of her passion and play, turned legions of girls and boys, men and women into lifelong Mercury fans. To wear one uniform her entire career, like so many of her idols, is a testament to who she is and what she values. Her greatness was rooted in showing up every day - from workouts to practices to games, from signing autographs to talking to fans to meeting with sponsors. She was at her very best when the moments were biggest and the lights were brightest, and she always embraced her impact in growing our game. She was the best possible partner in this endeavor, a friend I'll cherish forever, and the greatest athlete in Arizona history. We are where we are today - this organization, league and our game - because of Diana Taurasi."

