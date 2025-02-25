WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert's Statement Regarding Diana Taurasi's Retirement

February 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement today regarding Diana Taurasi's retirement:

"Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest competitors to ever play the game of basketball on any stage. In a record-setting career that saw her play 20 seasons, score more points and make more three-point shots than any player in WNBA history, she has earned the unquestioned respect of players around the globe, delivered electrifying moments and captivated fans again and again. On behalf of the WNBA family, I thank Diana for everything that she has brought to the WNBA - her passion, her charisma and, most of all, her relentless dedication to the game. She leaves a lasting legacy and the future of the WNBA is in a great position because of her impact, that will be felt for generations to come."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.