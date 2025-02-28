Chicago Sky to Host 2025 Indiana Fever Games at United Center

February 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that the Sky's two home games against the Indiana Fever will now be played at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

In addition to the venue change, the game originally set for Saturday, July 26, will now be played on Sunday, July 27, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. CT. The game on Saturday, June 7 will remain on its initial date and tipoff time of 7 p.m. CT.

The pair of games will be the first-ever WNBA games in United Center history. They will feature two highly-anticipated matchups between the Sky and Fever, including Chicago's Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins and Indiana's Caitlin Clark, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell.

"Given the explosive growth in the WNBA, we now have a first-ever opportunity to invite more fans to experience this matchup at a larger venue of the United Center," Adam Fox, Sky President and CEO said. "Chicago Sky fans have consistently shown up for the team and the city, and we want to reward their passion and dedication by bringing this excitement to an expanded capacity. We know Skytown will help us create a special environment at the United Center this summer. We want to thank the United Center and MPEA for their partnership to bring the WNBA to more fans, and Wintrust Arena for their continued support of the Sky."

The games will be the first time in franchise history that the Sky will be bringing games to the United Center. With a capacity of over 20,000 for basketball, the United Center will give the Sky two opportunities to play in front of a franchise record-setting home crowd. The largest single game attendance record in Sky history to date occurred on July 13, 2016 in front of 16,444 fans at Allstate Arena.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, two championship franchises, to the United Center this summer for its first-ever WNBA games," Joe Myhra, United Center Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer said. "It's an honor to showcase these elite athletes and highlight the impact of women's sports in an arena rich with iconic basketball moments."

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 11th at 11 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster.com, Wintrust Arena Box Office, and United Center Box Office.**

Existing Sky season ticket members will receive priority seating for the games and will have their seats relocated to in-kind seat locations at the United Center based on vantage points, rows and other factors.

Chicago will tip off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. CT. The Sky will also play three preseason games in 2025, including two against Minnesota on May 6 and 10, and one against the Brazilian National Team at LSU on May 2. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing. The full 2025 Sky season schedule can be viewed here.

**Wintrust Arena Box Office will only be selling Wintrust Arena Events and United Center Box Office will only be selling United Center Events.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.