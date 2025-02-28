Indiana Fever Announces Updates to Away Games at Chicago

February 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 28, 2025) - The Indiana Fever's 2025 road games against the Chicago Sky will now be played at the United Center, it was announced today. Additionally, the game originally scheduled for Saturday, July 26 will now be played on Sunday, July 27. Tipoff times for both games will remain the same, with Saturday, June 7 slated for 8 p.m. ET and July 27 scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The games in Chicago are the second pair of Fever road games to move to a larger venue, with both contests against the Washington Mystics (May 28 and Sept. 7) recently moved to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

